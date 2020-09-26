Your daily horoscope: September 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Do whatever it takes to give yourself an edge over the coming year – so long as what you do is ethical. You don’t need to cut corners or bend rules, not when you have so many good things going for you, and so many good people on your side.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Venus in one of the more adventurous areas of your chart encourages you to get some laughter back into your life, but be careful you don’t go over the top and do something that others might see as harmful or hateful. Make sure they laugh with you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Family problems don’t seem to be so much of an issue as they have been of late, and that’s good, but you still need to make sure others are happy with what you are doing. Try not to say or do anything that might make them doubt your love.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have no intention of holding your tongue – you will say what you believe needs to be said and to hell with the consequences. You can have no complaints then if people in positions of authority use their status to say a few things about you!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to take things easy this weekend, not least because you are going to be very busy during the early part of next week. Give your body the rest it needs and try to stop your mind moving at triple speed. That can be exhausting too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Venus in your sign means there is a definite luck factor working in your favour, but because power planet Pluto is strong too you are advised not to fall into the trap of believing you cannot be harmed – unless you enjoy learning the hard way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to be a touch less forgiving today, even with people whose mistakes come from stupidity rather than spite. Put your own interests first and don’t allow anyone to get away with errors that are likely to hurt you professionally or financially.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may seem quiet today but almost certainly it’s the lull before the storm. The next few days are going to be testing in the extreme, so prepare yourself for what lies ahead. Does that sound alarming? Don’t worry, no challenge is big enough to defeat you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You know you have what it takes to succeed but do other people know? More to the point, do people in positions of power know? Make it your business to put yourself where the action is this weekend. Move towards challenges, not away from them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something that happens over the next 48 hours will intrigue you, so much so that you may spend all your time trying to work out what it means. It’s good that you are prepared to ask questions, but see to it they are questions that make sense.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This could be one of the most challenging times of the year for you, and if you stay calm and keep your eyes on the ultimate prize there is every chance that you will accomplish something remarkable. Anyone who underestimates you will live to regret it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Partnership matters are under good stars at the moment but don’t let that lull you into a false sense of security. You still need to make the effort, both at home and at work, to keep people on your side – it won’t just happen as if by magic.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The message of the stars this weekend is that you must resist the urge to take on extra work, even if the financial rewards are considerable. If you spend all your time focused on your career you could miss out on more important things – including love!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com