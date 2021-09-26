Your daily horoscope: September 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must be bold in word and deed over the coming 12 months. Your birthday chart warns that if you hesitate too long then the opportunities that come to you first will quickly pass on to someone else. The universe wants you to make use of them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone will make life difficult for you this week but you are in no mood to turn the other cheek. Let them know in no uncertain terms that you do not approve of their attitude or their actions – and, if necessary, follow up with action of your own.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be able to prove, to yourself or to others, that you are making the correct decision, but get on with it anyway and hope for the best. It may not precisely be the right thing to do but it will be close enough, so don’t hesitate.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If a loved one tells you they want to go their own way and do their own thing for a while you must let them. This is one of those situations where they must be allowed to make a success of an enterprise – or learn from its failure.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Stand back from your life a bit and try to see where you have been going wrong. Whatever your current problems may be it is not too late to fix them, but you must be honest with yourself. Self-delusion is a luxury you cannot afford.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s good that your expectations are growing fast but you still need to be aware of what is and is not possible, both in your personal life and in your work. A sense of perspective is a must for everyone who wants to be a high-flyer.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Money matters will become increasingly important now that the sun is moving through the financial area of your chart. By all means make it a priority to get your hands on new sources of cash but make sure you play by the rules.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

At some point over the next few days you will recognize that although you’ve come a very long way there is still quite a distance to go. Don’t be too hard on yourself if you have yet to reach the heights you expect of yourself. There’s still time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What happens this week may catch you by surprise but it will also provoke you into taking the kind of action you should have taken a while back. The important thing is you are the first to react, because that gives you an advantage over your rivals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be tempted to tell other people what they want to hear this week but while it may save you some grief in the short-term it could create huge problems in the future. People expect you to be honest, even blunt, so why disappoint them?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to get too caught up in the idea of winning and losing. As a cardinal sign you expect to be one of life’s top dogs but others things matter just as much, if not more, and one of those is your willingness to give love a chance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

By all means expand your horizons and attempt things you’ve never done before, but don’t lose sight of the fact that taking foolish risks is likely to result in painful consequences. Maximize your potential this week, but minimize what might hurt you too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets urge you to be cautious this week when dealing with money and possessions you share with other people. It’s one thing to risk your own resources on crazy schemes, but quite another to put other people’s assets in the mix as well.

