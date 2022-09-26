Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus, your ruler, links with passion planet Pluto on your birthday this year, so you will approach whatever you do, both in your private life and in your career, with unrelenting energy and enthusiasm. Be wary of other people’s misplaced optimism though.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You rarely take kindly to others telling you what to do and you are not about to make an exception just because someone is a friend. Tell them to mind their own business but be careful you don’t respond so harshly that they hold a grudge.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The planets warn you need to act quickly today if you intend to take advantage of an opportunity to move up in the world. If you hesitate it’s quite likely a rival will nip in ahead of you and seize the glory that should have been yours.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Use your imagination today but don’t let it use you. You will come up with some remarkable new ideas over the next 24 hours but some of them may be so far out they stand next to no chance of becoming a reality. Common sense matters too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A sun-Jupiter link suggests things won’t go your way today, at least not to the extent you hoped they would. If someone in a position of authority challenges you to do better don’t sulk about it – they have your best interests at heart.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You could be on the receiving end of some rather serious criticism today and to say the least you won’t like it much. However, if you are smart you will recognize there is some truth in what’s being said. Learn from what others have to tell you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must fight for your rights today, both at home and at work. If you continue to allow others to get away with doing things that affect you in a negative way you will have only yourself to blame. Don’t just talk tough, act tough too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Although the sun in your birth sign is lifting your spirits, not everyone in your social circle is having such a good time and one particular friend needs your assistance. Don’t just tell them to “cheer up”, find practical ways to help them smile again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s never easy admitting you are wrong but at some point today you will have to hold up your hand and acknowledge that, yes, you got the facts mixed up and you’re sorry about it. Do so with good grace, then forget about it and move on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t let today’s link between the sun and your ruling planer Jupiter lull you into a false sense of security. You may honestly believe that nothing can go wrong but how many times in the past have you thought that and paid the price?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more you try to see things from another person’s point of view today the more confused you will get, so stop trying and just get on with your life while allowing them to get on with theirs. Their point of view is really not that amazing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Visit new places and make new friends today. Above all, be open to new experiences. Being in the company of people who are different from the norm in some way will inspire you to try a different approach to life’s more taxing problems.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t have to be selfish today but you do have to recognize that your interests won’t always coincide with the interests of the people you work and do business with. It’s not wrong to put your own needs first, in fact it’s essential.

