Your daily horoscope: September 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There is no doubt at all that if you apply yourself to one big goal over the coming 12 months then you will enjoy success beyond your wildest dreams. Cut out of your life everything that does not take you closer to that goal. It’s time to get serious.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Some of the meaningful people in your life have been rather demanding of late and it’s about time you let them know that you’ve had enough. Don’t lose your head but don’t let them get away with any more bad behaviour either.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The approaching new moon promises some kind of new beginning and because you have made considerable sacrifices in recent weeks you could be on the verge of a significant breakthrough. Look out for a life-changing opportunity – it’s coming your way!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart means you should set your sights high and refuse to settle for second best. All things are possible for you now but you must still aim for quality over quantity. Do one thing really well today.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you have an emotional attachment to needs your assistance and you won’t hesitate to help them out. However, you also need to make it clear to them this will not become a regular thing. Next time they can get themselves out of a hole.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t hesitate to speak your mind today and some of what you have to say could spark things off in a big way. You won’t care in the slightest, of course. As far as you are concerned the truth is the truth and must not be denied.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you need to find ways to improve your financial situation the approaching new moon will help you. There are, of course, two main ways to reduce the gap between your income and your expenditure: earn more or spend less. It’s that simple.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Start something big over the next few days. The power of the new moon in your sign will help you convince those you work and do business with that what you are planning is as much for their benefit as it is for yours. It may even be true!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no point feeling sorry for a friend who is down on their luck because the simple fact is they are to blame. If they had taken your advice when it was offered they might not be in their present situation. Remind them of that fact today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Friendships are lucky for you now, so don’t hesitate to reach out to people you think may be able to assist you. You can accomplish so much on your own but there is no limit to what you can achieve if you join forces with like-minded people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The approaching new moon will shine a light on your career and inspire you to aim higher than ever before. You don’t lack for ideas but to turn those ideas into realities it will take a level of commitment that, once started, you can never go back on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Do something that stretches your mental muscles today. Think about ideas and issues that most people would find too much of a challenge. But you’re not most people, you’re an Aquarius, and that means you possess a brain as big as a planet!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to seize control of a money matter that has begun to take on a life of its own. If, as seems likely, it involves other people, you must make sure that they take responsibility for their fair share of whatever bills need to be paid.

