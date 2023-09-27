Open this photo in gallery: LibraiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Opportunities to improve your lot in life will arrive at the most unexpected times over the coming 12 months, so you need to stay sharp and be ready to act at a moment’s notice. Whenever you are on the move do your best to travel light.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is a full moon arriving in your sign at the end of the week, so you will need to tread carefully when dealing with emotional people and also make sure you don’t get emotional yourself. Remember, nothing is worth getting worked up about.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have your doubts that a colleague is telling you the truth about what they have been doing but unless you have solid evidence that they have been breaking the rules you must keep your suspicions under wraps. Don’t open yourself up to retaliation.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There are so many wonderful things going on in your world at the moment that you could easily overlook something you need to be aware of. If a friend or loved one tries to point you in a new direction be smart and pay attention.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Think seriously about what it is you are hoping to achieve in your career and be ready to act when the moon is full on Friday. A sudden opportunity is likely to reveal itself and if you are not prepared you could lose out to a rival.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Accept that a friend or work colleague sees the bigger picture better than you do and trust what they tell you over the next 24 hours. If you act fast on their information there is every possibility that you will profit both financially and professionally.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must consider your options carefully between now and the weekend as the approaching full moon could play havoc with your sense of what is right and what is wrong. Ignore the outside world and listen to the small voice within that knows all the answers.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more other people say you should be doing this and doing that the more you would be wise to ignore every word of it and do your own thing in your own way and at your own speed. Trust your gut feelings, especially if everyone else disagrees.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t often show it but worry comes easy to you and over the next two or three days there will be times when you feel anxious for no good reason. Push your fears, both real and imagined, to the back of your mind and pretend they don’t exist.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be impetuous by nature but you are not so reckless as to take the kind of risk that could end in disaster, especially when you stand to gain little even if it pays off. Steer clear of people who might drag you down to their level.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something you have desired for weeks, months, maybe even years will be offered to you on a plate between now and the weekend and most likely you will reject it. Why? Because for you the thrill is in the chase and there is always a new goal to pursue.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your powers of persuasion are formidable and few will be able to resist your demands over the next 24 hours. But make sure what you take from others is what you genuinely deserve. If it isn’t then one day they will make similar demands of you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do you stick with the old way of doing things or do you throw caution to the wind and try something new? As the moon is almost full you would be wise to play safe, at least for now. Your judgment is not what it should be.

