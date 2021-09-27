Your daily horoscope: September 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It is of the utmost importance that you have a clear picture in your mind’s eye of what it is you want to accomplish over the coming year. You cannot afford to be vague. Bear in mind too that simple plans are usually more successful than complicated plans.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may think you know what a partner or loved one is thinking but are you sure? As Mercury begins its retrograde phase you would be wise to check, and check again, rather than make decisions on gut instinct alone – because your gut could be wrong.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t worry too much if you seem to have fallen off the pace a little over the past few days. Maybe it’s not you who isn’t moving fast enough but other people who are rushing ahead and taking foolish risks. You’ll know the truth soon enough!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your mind may be as razor sharp as ever but you could still lose out to other people’s stupidity, so don’t expect them to be as on the ball mentally as you are. Do your homework on every situation where you’re not the only one calling the shots.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You like be honest with people, even if what you say isn’t always pretty, but as Mercury is beginning one of its retrograde phases that may not be such a good idea. You may have to tell a white lie or two when dealing with overly sensitive types.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Ideas are coming thick and fast now and it’s really just a question of which ones you choose to run with and which ones you choose to discard. Don’t rely exclusively on instinct though – the facts are important too and never more so than now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may think you can avoid a financial matter – and maybe for a while you can – but sooner or later it must be dealt with. By all means focus on something more positive today but don’t pretend you can avoid a cashflow problem forever.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Decide what you want to do, then do it and don’t stop until it is done. As Mercury is now turning retrograde in your sign, if you hesitate for even a moment it might be enough to throw your plans off-course – and they’ll stay off-course for quite a while.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not like what you hear today but at least you will know who and what you are up against. It does not matter how many rivals or enemies you have so long as they are out in the open where they can more easily be dealt with.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Make an effort to talk to people today so you can find out what they are thinking and why they have made certain choices. You may not believe every word they tell you but enough of it will be true that you can make decisions which benefit everyone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you find yourself at odds with someone in a position of authority today you must stay calm and you must be tactful. Even if you believe that you are in the right don’t make a big issue of it. They have the power and you do not.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

By all means think about your next big move but don’t make it yet. It’s quite likely that what appeals to you today won’t be what appeals to you tomorrow or even next week. Limit your endeavors, for now, to things that have zero chance of going wrong.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Be careful what you say to other people, because if you let slip information that is not yours to impart it could cost you dear. No one likes a gossip, so resist the urge to tell friends and colleagues what you know – and which may be wrong anyway.

