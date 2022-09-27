Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Principle is more important than profit, so when you find yourself in situations this year where you have to choose between feeling good about yourself morally and feeling good about your bank balance, choose the former. Virtue is its own reward.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to get so caught up in your own quest for success that you lose sight of the fact that other people have their own way of doing things. Make an effort to listen to what friends and colleagues have to tell you – it could help immensely.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more you try to slow down and take things easy today the more those you work with will want you to do. Yes, of course, you have some serious obligations but the most important obligation is to yourself, so learn to say No – and mean it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more enthused you are about a new plan or project the more you must consider how much time, energy and money it is going to need. The planets warn if you just throw yourself at it you could regret your decision before the end of the week.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Do whatever it takes to avoid confrontation today. You may be convinced you will come out on top but the cosmic omens suggest you may be overestimating your abilities. The best way to win a fight is to not get into one in the first place!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Take care not to give away any personal details today, because even if you tell only a trusted friend there is a chance the information could find its way to a rival who won’t hesitate to use it against you. No one needs to know your secrets.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to live for the moment and not worry about the consequences of your actions but while your ruler Mercury is going through its retrograde phase that may not be such a good idea. In fact it could be disastrous!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Avoid sloppy thinking at all costs today because the planets warn if you rush headlong into a new situation without doing the proper research it could go wrong and your reputation will suffer as a result. Take your time and get it right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart is making you emotionally fragile. You can’t shut your eyes and ears to other people’s activities but you can choose not to take them seriously. Don’t trouble your soul over things you cannot control.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Before you commit to a project of some kind make sure you can see it through to the end. You may be super enthusiastic about it now but what about in six months’ time, or even a year? Sign on for the long term or don’t sign at all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more someone tries to goad you into making changes you don’t feel comfortable with the more you must resist. It may cost you a friendship but the planets suggest it could save you a whole lot of money. Those changes won’t be for your benefit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

In your haste to do a good deed for a friend or colleague today you could find yourself in a situation that damages your reputation. Make sure you know all the relevant facts and figures so you won’t be led down a very dangerous path.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A mistake you made many months ago, and which you were hoping no one had spotted, will come back to haunt you today. All you can do is hold your hand up and admit you got it wrong – while reminding others you never claimed to be perfect.

