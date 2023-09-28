Open this photo in gallery: LibraiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t be shy about expressing your opinions over the coming year, even if you know that what you say is likely to cause trouble with people in positions of power. Why should they be allowed to get away with things that normal people like you cannot?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you come into some kind of secret today you must keep it to yourself. You may be tempted to tell the world what you know but if you do your reputation will head south and you may never be trusted with a secret again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you clash with a friend or someone you love today stay calm and don’t raise your voice. More importantly, don’t say anything that might be seen as needlessly harsh. Keep telling yourself they are human and make mistakes like everyone else.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may feel a bit run down now but that is hardly surprising as you have been on the go constantly of late. Cut back on your commitments and delegate as much work as you can to colleagues who are clearly not pulling their weight.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you find yourself arguing with friends and colleagues who just don’t seem to “get it” be smart and remove yourself from their presence for a while. Some people can be amazingly stubborn, even when confronted by facts and figures they cannot deny.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

No matter how much a relationship has been causing you problems of late you can and you must set about fixing it so you don’t waste so much time on petty squabbles in the future. If you offer some kind of peace sign today it will be appreciated.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

People you deal with in a professional capacity will mess you about between now and the weekend. If you have hired someone to work for you make it clear they won’t get paid until the job has been done on time and to a high standard.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your winning touch has not deserted you, even though recent events have not turned out to your liking, and once the weekend arrives and the full moon begins to fade things will get back to normal again – well, as normal as they ever are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t worry if you feel a bit lost and out of sorts at the moment because that is just the influence of the approaching full moon. Make it a priority today to sit yourself down some place quiet and count your many blessings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If something is worrying you to such a degree that it makes you feel sick inside then you need to get your head in gear and recognize that you are still very much one of life’s winners. In other words, don’t be such a drama queen!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may seem as if a friend or loved one has no time for you any more but that simply isn’t true. What is true though is that they have a lot on their mind at the moment and are unable to focus on anything else. Give them time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The approaching full moon will put you to the test and make you question both your motives and your abilities. Try to put those doubts out of your mind and push ahead regardless. You still possess the magic ingredient for success – staying power.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Tomorrow’s full moon will bring to a head a number of issues that have been preying on your mind for several weeks. Once you realize that the option of running away from them no longer exists you will have no choice but to act decisively.

