Your daily horoscope: September 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus, your ruler, links with Saturn on your birthday this year, which suggests you need to keep a tight hold on your feelings. Yes, of course, you must give love where you can, but don’t think you have to give it all the time. Does everyone truly deserve it?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be fired with enthusiasm as the new week begins but the planets warn that whatever your plans might be partners and loved ones are unlikely to think they’re such a great idea. But so what? You don’t need their blessing or their assistance.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to find the courage to let people know that from here on in you are no longer willing to do their bidding. Let them know you mean business and let them know that for every liberty they take you will take a dozen in return.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Hopefully no one will annoy you today because if they do they are sure to regret it. You are in no mood to turn away from trouble, in fact you will head straight for whoever or whatever is giving you a hard time. Be bold and you’ll win.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Are you a hero or a villain? Almost certainly it’s the former, but not everyone sees it that way and someone may try to paint you as Mr or Ms Nasty rather than Nice. The danger with that is you may decide to live up to their opinion of you!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may think you can get away with anything but are you really going to put it to the test? The planets warn if you get carried away with your own sense of greatness you may have a very big surprise coming your way. Know your limits Leo.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Treat others as equals today. If people you interact with socially or at work get the impression that you are looking down your nose at them they could make life difficult for you. You may be better than them at some things but they have their talents too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will need to be forceful today if you want to get things done quickly and to a high standard. Some people may grumble that you are being too domineering, and they’re right you are, but ultimately it’s their fault for not making more of an effort.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Employers and other important people will be impressed by your drive and determination today, but they won’t be impressed if you push ahead too fast and make silly mistakes. It’s great that you have a clearly defined aim, but take your time and get it right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will embark on a period of feverish activity as the new week begins and within hours you will be totally on top of your chores. Don’t stop there though. Once you have built up a head of good steam find other goals to challenge you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A rival will throw down a challenge today and you will find it impossible to ignore it. With so much cosmic activity in your sign you are determined to be No. 1, and anyone who wants to knock you off top spot will have to work extremely hard.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to be ruthless with yourself, not least because cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart makes it easy to believe that you no longer have what it takes. Put yourself to the test over the next few days. You’ll pass with flying colours.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

By all means be assertive today but try not to give others the impression that their opinions and efforts don’t really matter. The best way to get things done is to give friends, family and colleagues a place in your plans – and fire them with your enthusiasm.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com