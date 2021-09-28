Your daily horoscope: September 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You are on the brink of a major breakthrough but you probably won’t recognize that fact until it is actually occurring. Be serious about your aims and ambitions but be flexible too. There will be more than one road leading to success this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A little bit of thought could save you a lot of trouble today, especially if you are the sort of Aries who tends to give your opinion on every topic under the sun. Try not to be quite so aggressive when putting your point of view across.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Taurus is a sign that knows all about hard work, so you won’t hesitate to roll up your sleeves and get stuck in over the next 24 hours. An idea that comes to you on the spur of the moment could be life-changing in a very good way.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With the sun and Mars moving through the most dynamic area of your chart there’s no stopping you now. Your self-belief is such that no matter how huge the obstacle in front of you may be it won’t faze you in the slightest – you’ll handle it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you believe you have done something wrong and need to put it right then get on with it. You don’t have to make a big deal of it, nor do you have to admit your mistake to other people. Just make sure you get it right this time.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your No. 1 priority now must be to get out into the world and be with your friends. Others may remind you there are serious matters to be taken care of, and of course they are right, but you can still find time for fun and games.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must resist the urge to spend your way out of a depression. Retail therapy is not always a bad thing but the planets warn your cashflow situation is not as good as it should be at the moment, so don’t be foolish and make matters worse.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There are so many influences working in your favor at the moment that you may start thinking nothing can go wrong. That would be a mistake. Saturn’s influence over the next few days will bring you back to Earth again, and that’s a good thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will quite easily see through other people’s tricks and deceptions today but don’t make an issue of it. Stand back from all the hustle and bustle that’s taking place in the world and watch it all with a sense of detachment, and amusement.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Listen carefully to what people tell you today – even if you don’t entirely believe what they say you can still learn a lot. You’ll learn most, of course, from what they neglect to tell you – because that’s where the truth is likely to be found.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The tougher the test the more you like it and with the sun linked to Saturn, your ruling planet, over the next few days you won’t doubt for a moment that you can meet any challenge. You may even seek them out for the fun of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Anyone who thinks you will compromise your beliefs just to keep things quiet, at home or at work, obviously doesn’t know you as well as they should. If there is an injustice that needs to be dealt with then speak up about it today – loudly!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What you want and what you get will be two entirely different things today, but looking back a week or so from now you’ll realize that friends and loved ones did you a favour by refusing to indulge you. Sometimes Pisces you need saving from yourself!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com