HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars and Saturn combine on your birthday to give you the kind of staying power you sometimes lack. So long as you are not vague about your goals there is every chance you will taste success over the coming year, and it’s no less than you deserve.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As Mars is so strong in your chart you think you can get away with just about anything, but if you go too far today you could find yourself up against an opponent who gets the best of you. You’re not the only Aries fighting for recognition.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Mars in the money area of your chart will inspire you to make more of your talents, which means making more dollars. The demands you make of other people may seem excessive but once they realize you mean it they’ll pay what you ask.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

That you now seem so passionate about something that just a while ago you could not care less about will confuse some people today. Those who know you best will accept it though as they recognize your need to chop and change. Predictable you’re not!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to get serious about something you used to treat as a bit of a joke. Before the day is over you will recognize it is of far more importance than you had previously imagined. Your entire livelihood, financial and professional, could be at stake.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Let others know who is in charge today – that’s you and no one else. You may not want to be seen as heavy-handed but the current situation demands that one person takes control so that everyone else can be made to pull in the same direction.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mars in the career area of your chart means that employers and other important people will be exceptionally demanding today. It will be best to do as they say but don’t do so much that you risk overdoing it. At some point you may have to say “No”.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t need to ask for permission to go your own way and do your own thing. On the contrary, cosmic activity in the most adventurous area of your chart demands that you push ahead regardless of opposition. No one will stand in your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have done well to keep your dislike of someone under wraps for so long but what happens today means your true feelings will come to the surface. Don’t let it become a long-term feud though. Say your piece and have done with it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Some of the people you have to deal with on the work front today will be difficult to get along with. Others will be impossible to get along with. Now that you know that you can take steps to avoid any outright confrontations … can’t you?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You won’t lack for energy today but there is a danger you might utilize it in ways that others don’t approve of. If you want to keep the peace, both at home and at work, make sure everyone knows, and agrees with, what you are about to do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You already have enough projects on the go, so why would you want to start another one? If you really must begin something new today at least cut back a bit on your current schedule. Not even an Aquarius can do everything at once!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Family matters of one sort or another will keep you busy today but make sure you set aside an hour or two for some fun and games, or maybe just relaxing. Your sensitive nature means regular recovery periods are a must. Don’t burn yourself out.

