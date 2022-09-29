Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Give yourself permission to dream the impossible dream, because there is every chance that what you conjure up in your mind now will become your reality in the very near future. What is the one thing you desire more than anything else? Go for it and get it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Everyone will be singing your praises today, which is very nice indeed, but your own objective now must be to make someone else feel special. The planets indicate that a loved one needs some tender loving care, and that’s where you come in!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Not everyone can be as quick off the mark mentally as you, so make allowances and don’t make a fuss if a friend gets a task you have set them completely wrong. It may look easy to you but it seems to have their mind tied up in knots.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Venus, planet of harmony, joins the sun in the most dynamic area of your chart today and the very first thing it will do there is to encourage you to be more creative. Anything of an artistic nature will go wonderfully well between now and the weekend.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not agree with what a family member is up to but it appears they have made up their mind about it and all you can do is offer your support. They are more likely to succeed if they can see you are behind them 100 per cent.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

No matter how demanding other people may be today if you don’t feel like extending yourself physically or mentally then by all means ignore them. This is one of those days when you will get more done if you sit back and let life come to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The best way to get others to do what you ask of them is to point out how much they might gain by assisting you. You will, of course, gain more than they do but if they make even a smallish profit they will be happy to help you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As your ruler Venus joins the sun in your sign today you will be so in the zone that it feels as if you are playing the perfect game. So many things will come easy to you – but that does not give you an excuse to take things easy!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If something large comes hurtling in your direction, don’t stand there like a rabbit caught in the headlights, step out of the way! You may not be able to control events over the next 24 hours but you can react to them in a sensibly defensive way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Group activities are under excellent stars now, so don’t sit at home watching the television, get out into the world and have fun with your friends. As one of the zodiac’s more outgoing signs you are at your best when you are on the move.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will find it remarkably easy to get your way with employers and other important people now that Venus is moving into the career area of your chart. Be selective though about how you use your persuasive powers. Don’t waste them on trivialities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Because you are in such an adventurous mood now you will have no time for people who prefer to play it safe. If you make an effort to go some place you have never been before you may enjoy it so much you never want to leave!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart means you are likely to see other people’s words and actions in a negative light today, even if they were meant to be positive. No harm will come of it but try not to be snappy.

