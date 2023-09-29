Open this photo in gallery: Libra.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Ignore what others say you should and should not be doing this year and do what feels right to you personally. Above all, resist the temptation to let friends and colleagues do things for you when you know you could do them so much better yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today’s full moon in your sign means you need to decide how you want your life to change for the better and then make the moves that will make it happen. Relationships are under the spotlight too, so take other people’s needs into account.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must maintain a positive attitude at all times today, even if events outside your control take a negative turn. No matter what may happen, either in your private life or at work, if you get your head together then success is all but guaranteed.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you make an effort to get along with all kinds of people today the full moon’s effects won’t be so bad. The important thing is that you do whatever it takes, short of backing down, to avoid confrontation – it simply isn’t worth the effort.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more you think logically now the more likely it is you will taste success before the end of the year. However, if you allow your emotions to run wild you could end up in a place you have trouble getting out of again. Think before you act.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Reach out and influence important people. The world is full of opportunities and many of them will be passing right in front of you over the next few days, so get your act together and get yourself noticed by those who really count.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may be hard to understand why you are expected to give more than other people in terms of time, energy and money but that’s just the way it is, so deal with it and then move on. Not everything has to make sense in the world.

Astrologer Chani Nicholas opens up about the power of the zodiac sign and how new motherhood changed her

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s full moon in your opposite sign will give you the chance to put partnerships and relationships on a firmer footing and you must take advantage of it. Be honest with yourself about your role in recent unsettling events. No one is blameless.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be the most forgiving member of the zodiac but even you recognize when it is time to forget about what has been said and done so everyone involved can move on either together or alone. That time is clearly now, so get to it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Creatively and romantically this could be a special day for you, but it could also be a day when you struggle to understand why certain people act the way they do. Chances are they cannot explain it themselves, so what hope do you have?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must be decisive over the next 24 hours, especially when dealing with partners and loved ones and people who depend on you for emotional support. The last thing they want is for you to be hesitant, so make your choice and make it pay.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t waste your precious time and energy on people whose minds are clearly made up and who don’t want your advice. Let them do their thing while you do yours and make sure your paths cross as little as possible so there is no further room for conflict.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Because today’s full moon takes place in the most sensitive area of your chart your fears could easily take on a life of their own. Force yourself to think logically and make sure you focus only on matters you can control. Pretend the rest does not exist.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com