Your daily horoscope: September 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus, your ruler, is nicely linked to Neptune on your birthday this year, which means you need to stop worrying about work and money and focus instead on love – the No. 1 power in the universe. Love yourself, love others and love life itself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Expecting too much of yourself, and of other people, could leave you feeling emotionally drained, so don’t push too hard. Today’s sun-Saturn link will make it easy for you to recognize what your limits are likely to be – and yes, even Aries have them!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may look confident on the outside but you are still carrying around with you an anxiety that should have been dumped a long time ago. Face up to why it is causing you so many problems, then resolve to get past it once and for all.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Be tolerant of people who see life from a different perspective but don’t change your own ways just to please them. When it comes to both personal and professional issues you must put your own needs and values first, this time and every time.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You know you are capable of great things, so why do you find it so hard to get motivated? It’s because, deep down, you know that the goals you have set yourself are not the right ones. It’s time for a rethink Cancer, and a deep one at that.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may get a bit impatient with people who refuse to accept new ideas or who fail to see the sense in what you are suggesting. What you need to understand is that not everyone is as creative in their thinking as you are. Maybe they just don’t understand.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may be true that you have neglected certain obligations but there is still time to do what has to be done and get back in the good books of loved ones and friends. Let them know you’ve had some tough issues on your mind of late.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Once you have allowed other people to have their say you must have your say too. At this time of year you honestly believe you can see what’s going on better than those around you, so don’t hold back – give them the benefit of your superior intellect!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Saturn, planet of limitation, is strong in your chart at the moment but that does not mean you can’t do anything. You can still do what you were going to do but you must be more thoughtful about it. Think of the dangers as well as the rewards.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to let certain people know that if they try your patience one more time they will surely regret it. This isn’t about friendship, this is about not being held back by those who do not share your greater vision of what is possible.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Saturn, your ruler, is nicely linked to the Sun today, but as it is going through one of its retrograde phases you need to tread carefully. Limit yourself to one task at a time and don’t move on to the next one until you’ve made a success of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will be put to the test today but it’s odds-on you will pass with flying colors. You are at your best when the heat is on and everyone else is beginning to wilt. That’s when the inner steel in your nature comes to the fore.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem to be of the opinion that you might as well give up on a goal that seems as far away as ever, but you are closer to success than you realize, so keep your spirits up and keep at it. There could be a breakthrough today.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com