Your daily horoscope: September 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Mercury link on your birthday makes this the perfect time to set yourself targets that you intend to reach and promises you intend to keep. There may have been many false starts in the past but from now on there will be no stopping you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you want something enough you will find a way to get it but it may have a cost later on that you wish you had not been quite so willing to pay. You don’t have to act quickly and irrationally – think things through before you make a decision.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If others try to blame their troubles on you today you must not let them get away with it. The fact is they brought their woes on themselves by ignoring your sensible suggestions and you are advised to remind them of that, often and loudly.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may feel at one with the world and think everyone is your friend but what happens over the next two or three days will encourage a more critical view of what’s going on. You don’t have to be a cynic but you do have to accept reality.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s Mars-Mercury link warns you could get carried away with something for which you have a huge amount of enthusiasm but which others don’t feel so much attachment to. Keep things in perspective and don’t let your emotions dictate your actions.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may believe that anything is possible now, and you may be right, but the planets warn you could easily bite off more than you can chew and end up choking! Your goals must be both well defined and within your reach, if only just.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As Mars energizes your ruling planet Mercury today you will get every opportunity to show what you can do. Some of your critics seem to think that you talk a great deal but deliver little and now is your chance to prove them wrong.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may want nothing to do with the world at large today but that’s too bad because the world is determined to interact with you. There is no point trying to block your ears or close your eyes – you will be forced to face up to reality.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What you hear in public and what you hear in private will be two completely different things. If a friend lets you in on a secret it’s because they value your wisdom and need your advice. Be honest with them, even if what you have to say hurts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you don’t act quickly today you could find that a really good opportunity passes you by. You won’t get a second bite at this particular cherry, so follow your instincts and act as if this is the big chance you have been waiting for – because maybe it is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Stand back from what you are doing and ask yourself if it is really what you want to be working on. If not, let friends and colleagues know that you intend going off on your own – after you have met your obligations to them, of course.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Always put principles before profit and never be afraid to oppose those who cannot see, or do not care about, the bigger picture. Allow them to make their own mistakes, of course, but don’t let those mistakes affect other people in negative ways.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It does not matter in the slightest what other people expect of you, it matters only that you expect the highest standards of yourself. The more criticism you face over the next few days the more you can be sure you are doing exactly the right thing.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com