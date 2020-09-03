Your daily horoscope: September 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury, your ruler, links with Saturn on your birthday this year, which means you need to be extra careful when talking and writing and communicating in any way. Act on the assumption that, once spoken, your words will exist on some level forever.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Information you receive from a trusted source will make you feel better about your work situation. Despite your fears that people in positions of power don’t think you are up to a particular task, they do believe you are the right one for the job.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something you see or hear over the next couple of days will inspire you to renew your efforts and get a project you almost gave up on finished once and for all. Don’t approach what you have to do from the same old angle – try something new.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

News from a friend or relative will put a new slant on what’s been going on in recent days. Now that you can see the truth you will also see that you had nothing to fear from whatever changes have been taking place. They will benefit you immensely.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The most important thing now is that you believe in yourself with all your heart, because once you begin to feel like a genuine success you will start doing the things that make success more likely. There will be obstacles, of course, but you can handle them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is not much point trying to predict how people are going to act because each time you believe you have worked out how they think and what they feel they do something else that fools you. Chances are you won’t ever truly understand them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are projecting a lot of positive signals at the moment and that is why so many beneficial things are coming your way. You need to recognize, however, that if you make promises you will be expected to keep them, whatever the cost.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

News about your family situation will cheer you up no end today, but not everyone will be as happy about it as you. Make it your business to explain why this news is in fact beneficial for everyone. Short-term sacrifices will lead to long-term gains.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22)

It will pay you to listen to what other people tell you today. With the emphasis on friendships and communications you can be confident that what you hear is on the level and that no one is trying to deceive you. Take full advantage of the situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You like doing things that surprise those around you and there is every chance that your actions will ruffle a few feathers over the next 24 hours. You don’t have to do anything too shocking or outrageous, but you do have to push the boundaries a little.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have a knack for seeing things that other people miss and that skill will come in useful today as rivals try to divert your attention away from what is important. They may be able to fool other people but no way are they going to fool you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Others may be delighted by what happens today but you will be reluctant to see it as wholly good. That’s because you know that causes have consequences and that even though this may be a pretty big victory it does not mean the war is over.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone you meet on your travels over the next two or three days could become an essential part of your life between now and the end of the year. It may or may not be a romantic relationship but it will be profitable for both of you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com