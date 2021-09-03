Your daily horoscope: September 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

People who come into your life over the next 12 months will bring with them ideas that can transform your existence. Whether or not you take those ideas on board is up to you entirely – but don’t deny you have been looking for a better way of living.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What you need to keep in mind now is that there is a rational explanation for everything that happens, even those things that seem to make no sense at all. You will come into possession of new information today that helps you see the bigger picture.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You like to think you are in tune with the spirit of the times but something will occur today that makes you wonder if you have actually been left behind. But if you have, does it matter? Maybe others have been pushing ahead too quickly.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Because your mind is always on the go you possess the ability to see things that most people usually miss. The message of the stars today is that you must trust what your inner voice tells you, even if the rest of the world disagrees.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you honestly believe that your words have been misquoted then set the record straight immediately. The longer you let the situation carry on without correction the less likely it is others will believe you. Speak up for yourself, and do it soon.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t try to talk your way out of a situation that is so obviously your fault that there can be no denying it. That applies especially to your financial situation where, it has to be said, you do seem to have been a bit careless of late.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If what you fear the most were to happen what real difference would it make? The planets indicate this is one of those times when even if things go wrong for you they will somehow go right as well. So you may as well stop worrying.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Common sense should tell you there is no point getting uptight about a situation that is beyond your ability to influence even slightly, never mind control. If you do start getting emotional about it, quickly do something that brings the smile back to your face.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you lost something of sentimental value recently you will find something that makes up for it over the next 24 hours. You should know by now that life is full of ups and downs and highs and lows, and that nothing stays the same for long.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Challenges on the work front are likely today, and maybe over the weekend too, but there is no need to fear the worst. On the contrary, this should be an excellent time for enhancing your reputation, not just in your career but socially too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You would be wise to keep information that comes your way about other people to yourself. Just because you have found out what’s been going on does not mean you have to tell the world about it. Or do you want a reputation as a gossip!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be entirely satisfied with what you have achieved of late but if you are smart you won’t keep pushing harder. New opportunities will be coming your way very soon and in a matter of days recent disappointments will be forgotten.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may feel a bit tense today but there is no cause for alarm. Everything will come right for you in the end, so stay calm and certainly don’t take out your frustrations on partners and loved ones – it’s not their fault you’re feeling a bit jittery.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com