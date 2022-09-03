Virgo.

HOROSCOPE IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Money matters will be even more important than usual over the coming 12 months, so make sure you know what is coming into your bank account and, more importantly, what is going out. There are a lot of hucksters out there, so keep your wits about you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Jupiter in your sign makes you super confident but being confident does not guarantee you will be right, especially as Jupiter is going through its retrograde phase. Make sure you focus only on facts this weekend and avoid wishful thinking at all costs.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Focus on one job at a time this weekend and make sure you finish it before moving on to the next one. Multitasking is not always a good thing and could be a bad thing if you take on too much, get confused and lose your way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may think you know what is best for a friend or loved one, and maybe you do, but that does not mean you have permission to get involved in their private affairs. The planets warn they won’t take kindly to uncalled for interference.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This weekend’s Mercury-Jupiter link means you will be pulled in two very different directions and somehow you must find a way to follow both paths at the same time. To start with you need to get organized. Make a plan and stick to it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are the kind of Leo who believes you are always right the next 48 hours could be more than a little embarrassing for you. The more strongly you insist that you alone know the answers the worse it will look when it becomes clear you do not!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, endows you with a very sharp mind, but there will be times this weekend when you can’t seem to work out what’s going on. Don’t be afraid to get advice from a colleague. You don’t have to pretend you know it all.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your popularity will surge this weekend and that’s good but don’t take it for granted you will get your own way all the time. Friends and colleagues have their plans as well and some of those plans will clash with your own over the next 48 hours.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There will come a time this weekend when you can’t go on because your workload has got too much for you. If that happens you must cut back on what you are doing, even if colleagues don’t approve. Don’t run yourself into the ground.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something seems out of sync in your world and it’s beginning to worry you. The good news is that because mind planet Mercury opposes Jupiter, your ruler, this weekend it’s almost certainly your imagination playing tricks on you. Don’t be so anxious.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be confident in your own abilities but even a Capricorn needs a helping hand once in a while. Assistance will come your way this weekend if you let friends and family members know you are struggling. It’s not a sign of weakness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be able to move quickly toward your goal now but you can still move. Take a few small steps to begin with and soon you will be bounding ahead with your usual enthusiasm. You cannot move at top speed every single minute.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The message of the stars this weekend is that you must avoid trying to convince others that you know best for them and just focus on getting things right for yourself. Improve your own game and let them learn from your example, if they can.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com