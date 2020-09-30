Your daily horoscope: September 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The next 12 months will be a bit of a roller-coaster – up one minute and down the next. You may crave balance but you also need to recognize that it is the striving for balance, rather than the achieving of it, that gives your life its deepest meaning.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s a good thing you are bursting with energy at the moment because the next two or three days will bring challenges aplenty. At some point it will dawn on you that many of those challenges are of your own making. Stop trying so hard.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may seem as if a friend or work colleague has been taking advantage of your generous nature, but is that true or are you looking at the situation from a less than positive angle? Most likely it’s the latter, so don’t be too quick to condemn.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You could find yourself rushing all over the place but not actually getting much done today, which is a sure sign that you have lost control of the situation and need to step back and revaluate what you are doing. Sometimes you think and act too fast.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Take care you don’t bite off a larger chunk of responsibility than you can comfortably chew. You may want to impress important and influential people, but that’s unlikely to happen if, a little bit further down the road, you have to admit you’re out of your depth.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This could be and should be a time of real achievement for you, and even the approaching full moon won’t be able to knock you off your stride. Don’t let anyone tell you that something cannot be done – because today, for you, there are no limits.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t be too eager when dealing with people you want to win over to your side. They are more likely to come round to your way of thinking if you just get on and do what needs to be done. People tend to admire action more than words.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Certain individuals will get a bit emotional today and it would be a good idea to keep your distance from them as much as possible. The last thing you need is getting involved in their worries and woes. You have enough of your own to be going on with!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t have to explain yourself to anybody, not now, not ever. If someone who has no right to know demands to be informed of what you are doing just tell them to mind their own business. They won’t like it, but why should that worry you?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more the doubters say that certain things cannot be done the more determined you will be to prove them wrong. This is one of those times when your confidence is on such a high that you simply refuse to be beaten, by anyone or anything.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you let your emotions get the better of you over the next few days you could end up regretting it over the next few weeks. However bad you think a situation may be, chances are it’s nowhere near that level, so wise up and cheer up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Anyone who expects you to stay in one place and do one thing at a time today is going to be disappointed. You are in one of those moods where you need to keep moving or your interest in life will wane. Spread your talents far and wide.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is a great deal of tension in the air at the moment, thanks to the approaching full moon, but if you keep reminding yourself that tension can be creative this may actually turn out to be a profitable time. Stay calm and your reputation will soar.

