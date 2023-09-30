Open this photo in gallery: Libra.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury’s influence on your birthday means you must check the veracity of everything you see and hear, even if it comes from sources you believe you can trust. You must be upbeat about your prospects but you must not take anything for granted.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more assertive other people are this weekend the more you should back off a bit and avoid confrontation. That may be the opposite of what you would do naturally but the planets warn this is not the right time to pick a fight.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t take kindly to someone you don’t really trust telling you what you must do this weekend but the fact is they know what is going on and you do not, so just this once you will have to rely on them and hope for the best.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are still moving steadily in the right direction, so don’t do anything that might disturb your progress over the next 48 hours. Steer clear of people who seem to enjoy taking the kind of risks it might be better to avoid completely.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There will be times this weekend when you feel insecure for no good reason, but when those times arise you must pretend to the world that you are super confident and know precisely what you are doing. Put on an act and make it a good one.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t keep friends and loved ones guessing over the next 48 hours – let them know in no uncertain terms what you expect of them and what they can expect from you in return. Above all Leo, never forget that you are on the same side.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have to explain yourself this weekend to someone who does not believe you know what you are talking about. Get your facts and figures together and show them that your expertise can be trusted when it comes to making big decisions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mars in your sign does wonders for your self-belief but other influences warn you could get carried away and start believing you cannot lose no matter what opposition you face. You know from past experience how painful getting it wrong can be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t reveal too much about your plans over the next 48 hours. The less others know about what you are up to the less opportunity they will have to halt your progress – and don’t doubt for a moment that is what they would most like to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As the most pioneering sign of the zodiac you rarely hesitate when it comes to blazing a trail but if you set out into the great unknown today you could easily get lost. Before you start your journey make sure you know how to get back!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It is possible to be too easygoing and if you allow your rivals to get ahead of you over the next 48 hours you could spend the whole of next week trying to catch up. Make sure you are always at the front of the pack.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Put your own needs first this weekend and don’t worry for a single, solitary second that your colleagues may be struggling. That might sound selfish but you have done more than enough for other people in recent weeks, so now do something for yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The message of the stars this weekend is that you need to be careful what you agree to, because chances are you will be acting on limited information and it’s what others haven’t told you that could make the difference between success and disaster.

