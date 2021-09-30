Your daily horoscope: September 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t lack for creative ideas over the coming year and at least one of those ideas could make you some serious money. Once you know what it is you want to accomplish just go for it and let the universe guide you. Don’t plan too far ahead.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Why is someone being so evasive? Are they trying to keep things from you? Maybe, but more likely you are reading too much into the situation and worrying for no good reason. Forget about what they’re doing and focus on doing great things yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Venus in the relationship area of your chart makes you popular with just about everyone, but don’t get carried away and think you are untouchable and can get away with anything. A loved one’s acceptance of your actions may not extend as far as you think.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no point trying to avoid what has to be done by retreating into your shell. The world will still be there and you will still have to live in it. The only way you are going to get past your problems is by dealing with them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

With Venus and Jupiter strong in your chart there is a danger you could go over the top emotionally today and say something you later regret. It may not be something bad as such – it could be as simple as “I love you” said at the wrong time.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Back your hunches today and don’t let friends or work colleagues dissuade you from doing what you feel is right and proper. Be polite and listen to what they tell you, but be strong enough to ignore their advice if you think it is wrong.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Travel and social activities are under good stars today but there is a danger you could move too fast or go too far and exhaust yourself – and that won’t be a lot of fun. Trips and activities will be more enjoyable if you keep them within sensible limits.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The message of the stars today is that you don’t need more in terms of money and possessions to be content with your life – in fact you may be better off with less. Keeping things simple on every level is the key to both happiness and success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What are you most passionate about? What moves you to action? Focus on that one thing today and give it 100 per cent. Others may say you should be concentrating on duty and routine but they are wrong – following your creative urges is far more important.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t pay too much attention to what other people say, not least because for every individual telling you one thing there will be another telling you the opposite. Trust your own instincts enough to act on them even if the rest of the world disagrees with you.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to understand that there is no such thing as coincidence. Everything that occurs in your life is part of a wider cosmic plan and once you recognize and accept that fact you’ll stop worrying and free up the energy you need to create something remarkable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone you work or do business with will make a good impression on you today but because you also see them as a rival you may be reluctant to let your admiration show. That would be a mistake. You could actually make a very good team.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be desperate to start something new but don’t be so desperate that you set off too fast and make mistakes that could have been avoided. Let your sense of adventure guide you but make sure you stay in control physically, mentally and emotionally.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com