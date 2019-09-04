Your daily horoscope: September 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be pulled in two directions emotionally over the coming year and it may not be possible to find any kind of middle ground. If that is the case then make sure your time and your affections are divided equally. Strive to be fair at all times.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be extra careful what words you allow to come out of your mouth today because if you say the wrong thing in the wrong way to the wrong person the consequences could be dire. If you speak no evil it’s less likely that evil will come back at you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t solve your problems by shutting yourself away from the world and pretending they do not exist. You don’t have to be sociable if you don’t feel like it but you do have to interact with the world around you – for your own good.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Some people appear to believe that you always put your own interests first and while that is clearly a gross exaggeration you do have a keen awareness of what is good for you. But why should that be a bad thing? Your interests matter, today and every day.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You can do anything you want to do Cancer, but there is a danger you will decide to do nothing and let life come to you. You don’t have to be super active but if you don’t do anything you may look back later and regret being so lazy.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Some time over the next few days you will be forced to face up to the facts of a situation that has been causing you a lot of mental anguish. You should have dealt with it weeks ago but there is still time to act – so do it now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What goes out of your life over the next few days may feel like a loss, but what comes in to replace it before the end of the year will make up for it many times over. Change is inevitable but what must never change is your positive attitude.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You were not born to play a supporting role, so if someone suggests that you might like to be a bit part actor in their big production you must respectfully decline. Put on your own show over the next few days Libra, and make it a spectacular one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It appears you are going through a crisis of faith and desperately need someone to take you by the hand and lead you through it. That someone will most likely make an appearance over the next few days. Don’t send them away!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Any unnecessary risks you took over the summer months will come back at you over the next week or so, but that’s okay. What goes around always comes around eventually; what matters is that you learn from the experience - so few people do.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you still don’t know where you stand in a relationship then what happens next will make everything clear. Don’t feel bad if it becomes obvious that you have gone as far as you can. The time you spent together was worth it in so many ways.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Over the next few days you could find yourself working alongside someone who, to say the least, you don’t much respect. However, you must not allow your personal feelings to interfere with what you have to do on a professional level. See it through.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be minded to make wholesale changes but is that really such a good idea? Even if you do believe it is necessary the planets suggest if you leave well alone for a week or two the changes will be made for you. Why waste your energy?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com