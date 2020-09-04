 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: September 4

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Virgo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Venus link on your birthday means relationships, both romantic and platonic, will be of major importance over the coming year. You must not – repeat, NOT – allow money to come between you and the people you most love and admire.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may be that the only thing to fear is fear itself but an excess of confidence could harm you just as much. It’s one thing to believe in yourself Aries, but quite another to believe that you can never lose. A little humility will go a long way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be in the mood for work today but that’s okay because there are more important things you should be looking at. One particular relationship has been on a downward curve for a while now. Are you happy about that? If not, sort it out!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have been attaching too much importance to other people’s’ opinions and not enough to your own, and that needs to change. By all means listen to what friends and colleagues have to say but don’t automatically assume they know better than you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t worry too much if your interactions with a particular person have not been good of late. Most likely it’s because they have a number of personal issues to deal with that you cannot possibly know about. It’s nothing personal, so there’s nothing to fear.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A number of quite minor things have been bothering you lately and you need to put them out of your mind once and for all. Leo is a sign that is generally more at home with the bigger picture than the details, so expand your outlook today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone who should know better has been wasting your time and energy with an issue that is not of the slightest importance. Let them know in no uncertain terms that you don’t want to hear any more about it, not today, not tomorrow, not ever!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If there is something important that needs doing today then do it yourself. Yes, it will mean more work and you may have to stay late after everyone else has gone home, but at least you will be able to sleep soundly – when you eventually get away.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you allow other people to set the rules of whatever game it is you are playing they are sure to fix them so you lose. Let them know that if you don’t get a level playing field then you will pack up your stuff and leave. And mean it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Think hard before cutting ties with someone who has been an integral part of your life for so long. It may be true that you can no longer fully trust them but it’s also true that you won’t get far without them by your side. It’s a big decision.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Everyone seems so demanding of late and it is wearing you down. This might therefore be a good time to think about taking a temporary break. Where can you go that will give you the chance to recharge your physical, mental and emotional batteries?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The coming weekend could be busier than you expected, so don’t do too much today or you may have very little left in the tank come tomorrow morning. If someone you love offers to do more for you, don’t be too proud and say “no”. Let them help.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s become increasingly clear that someone you are close to emotionally has been less than honest with you about what they’ve been up to. But is it worth digging deeper? The planets indicate that on this occasion it might be better to pretend you have not noticed.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies