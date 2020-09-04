Your daily horoscope: September 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Venus link on your birthday means relationships, both romantic and platonic, will be of major importance over the coming year. You must not – repeat, NOT – allow money to come between you and the people you most love and admire.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may be that the only thing to fear is fear itself but an excess of confidence could harm you just as much. It’s one thing to believe in yourself Aries, but quite another to believe that you can never lose. A little humility will go a long way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be in the mood for work today but that’s okay because there are more important things you should be looking at. One particular relationship has been on a downward curve for a while now. Are you happy about that? If not, sort it out!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have been attaching too much importance to other people’s’ opinions and not enough to your own, and that needs to change. By all means listen to what friends and colleagues have to say but don’t automatically assume they know better than you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t worry too much if your interactions with a particular person have not been good of late. Most likely it’s because they have a number of personal issues to deal with that you cannot possibly know about. It’s nothing personal, so there’s nothing to fear.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A number of quite minor things have been bothering you lately and you need to put them out of your mind once and for all. Leo is a sign that is generally more at home with the bigger picture than the details, so expand your outlook today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone who should know better has been wasting your time and energy with an issue that is not of the slightest importance. Let them know in no uncertain terms that you don’t want to hear any more about it, not today, not tomorrow, not ever!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If there is something important that needs doing today then do it yourself. Yes, it will mean more work and you may have to stay late after everyone else has gone home, but at least you will be able to sleep soundly – when you eventually get away.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you allow other people to set the rules of whatever game it is you are playing they are sure to fix them so you lose. Let them know that if you don’t get a level playing field then you will pack up your stuff and leave. And mean it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Think hard before cutting ties with someone who has been an integral part of your life for so long. It may be true that you can no longer fully trust them but it’s also true that you won’t get far without them by your side. It’s a big decision.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Everyone seems so demanding of late and it is wearing you down. This might therefore be a good time to think about taking a temporary break. Where can you go that will give you the chance to recharge your physical, mental and emotional batteries?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The coming weekend could be busier than you expected, so don’t do too much today or you may have very little left in the tank come tomorrow morning. If someone you love offers to do more for you, don’t be too proud and say “no”. Let them help.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s become increasingly clear that someone you are close to emotionally has been less than honest with you about what they’ve been up to. But is it worth digging deeper? The planets indicate that on this occasion it might be better to pretend you have not noticed.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com