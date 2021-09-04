Your daily horoscope: September 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Promise yourself on your birthday that you will cut out of your life anything and everything that no longer serves any purpose – then be ruthless and junk it. Make simplicity your watchword for the coming year. The less you possess the more you’ll enjoy life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may have to push yourself harder than usual to get things done but once your mind and body are in the groove there will be no stopping you. Don’t waste time on daydreams and wishful thinking – decisive effort alone will get things done.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Do other people lead more exciting lives than you? Maybe, but even if they do there is no reason why you should feel left out. Your personality is unique, as are the challenges the universe has lined up for you. Be who you are, that’s exciting enough!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Resist the urge to laugh at a friend who seems incapable of doing a task the right way. It may seem funny to you but it is quite frustrating to them and making a joke of it won’t help. Lead by example – show them how it should be done.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your social life has gone well of late but family matters have suffered a bit as a result. Do what you can to set that right this weekend. Start by reassuring the love of your life they are still the only one for you. They need to know.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make sure you know what is at stake before embarking on a plan or project that could earn you a fortune – or lose you one. The planets indicate it might be wise to put off making a decision until Monday’s powerful alignments have passed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Minor things will go wrong over the next 48 hours but how you react to them is entirely up to you. Keep in mind at all times that in the greater scheme of things you are still well ahead of the game, so little things like this hardly matter.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It’s nice when friends and colleagues agree with your opinions but you need to make sure they really mean it and are not just saying what they think you want to hear. Also, the promises they make now may be worth nothing come next week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have made some important decisions in recent weeks and one of those decisions will pay off very soon. Don’t listen to those who say you should back out of a deal while you still can – if you do you’ll kick yourself later for being too timid.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Other people’s positive words will encourage you to finally get started on a project that has been in the pipeline so long it appears to be stuck there. Give it a push and then keep pushing until it starts to take on a life of its own.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must have faith in your own abilities – or at least pretend that you do when dealing with employers and other important people. They need to be confident you will make the best possible job of what they will be asking you to do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more the powers that be say you need to listen to reason the more you’ll know you should listen to, and act on, what your own inner voice tells you. You may be fixed in your opinions but on this occasion those opinions are spot on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try to stay focused on what you are working on this weekend, even if it does not inspire you. It may be boring and time may drag but if you keep at it you should find you start to enjoy it – though you’ll enjoy it more when it’s over!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com