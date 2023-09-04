Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you need to stop worrying and just let the everyday events of your life guide you in new directions. Wherever you go and whatever you do the universe will always protect and reward you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Keep in mind this week that there is always a reason for what is going on in the world. The events of your life, and the lives of everyone around you, are part of a greater design, one that will become more visible over the next few days.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Why are you wasting your time and energy obsessing over events that happened in the dim and distant past? What’s done is done and cannot be undone and now you must move on without any more backward glances. The future is yours to create.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Even if you don’t see eye-to-eye with a colleague on a professional matter today you can still get along on a personal level. Well before the week is over you will be on the same wavelength again, so there is no reason to abandon your friendship.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have a rather conservative outlook on life, and that’s no bad thing, but don’t get so set in your ways that you lose sight of reality. What occurs over the coming week will challenge you to think outside the limits you have imposed on your mind.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Now that values planet Venus is moving in your favour again you can and you must free your creative spirit and allow the more adventurous side of your nature to express itself. Anything of an artistic nature is sure to go well over the next few days.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will have to get tough today with someone who is clearly dragging their feet and holding you back from doing your best possible work. If they are not committed to a project as deeply as you are then tell them you no longer want their assistance.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be inclined to accept an offer that is likely to be challenging but don’t commit yourself to anything you know is going to be beyond your capabilities to make a good job of. Even a Libra has limits – do you know what yours are?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must follow your instincts over the next 24 hours, even if it puts you at odds with all of your friends and all of your colleagues. You know from experience that you should never ignore that small inner voice that seems to know all the answers.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your communication skills and your people skills will improve markedly now that Venus has ended its retrograde phase, so get out there and let the world know what you think. You should be able to persuade almost anyone to do almost anything for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something you have struggled with of late will come easier to you as from today, but something you have found easy will suddenly become harder. On balance you will be better off than you were before but a positive attitude is still an absolute must.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you heed what a friend or loved one tells you today you will realize that recent events were not half as bad as you thought they were. In fact, it is more than likely that you have benefited in ways you are only now beginning to understand.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Senior colleagues will look on you favourably as the new week begins and if you are willing to make an effort they will go out of their way to assist you. What happens over the next few days will do your ambitions no harm at all.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com