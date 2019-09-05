Your daily horoscope: September 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Saturn, planet of limitation but also of success, is linked with Mercury, your ruler, on your birthday this year, which means if you put a name to your dream it will start coming true very soon. Believe in yourself, totally, and act on that belief.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do what you can to smooth things out on the home front between now and the end of the week because there has been too much tension of late. If you can be the one to say “sorry” first then others won’t find it so hard to apologize too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Be careful what you say over the next 24 hours because you could easily let slip information that should have been kept to yourself. You have a deserved reputation for being able to keep a secret, but if you lose it, it won’t be easy to recover.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Are you pursuing a certain course of action because you think it is right, or because you think it is expected of you? If, as seems likely, it’s the latter you need to think again. Just because it’s expected of you does not mean you have to do it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s Mercury-Saturn link will do wonders for your mental powers but for best results you need to narrow down what you think about to those few things that truly matter. You cannot afford to waste your little gray brain cells on trivialities Cancer!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have begun to question some of the things you previously took for granted and that’s good because your ideas should never be allowed to stay in the same place for too long. As the world changes so the way you think should change as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, planet of the mind, is making some fantastic cosmic links at the moment and your mind too will be making links that you never noticed or even imagined before. Let your thoughts guide you and always be honest about your opinions and beliefs.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets warn you are making life more difficult for yourself than it needs to be. A personal or domestic problem will most likely resolve itself over the next few days if you just leave it alone and stop fretting. Is that really so hard?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be able to explain to other people why you feel a certain way but you know in your bones that you cannot ignore what your heart is trying to tell you. Don’t worry what family and friends might think, just do what you know to be right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to give some serious thought as to whether you can afford to buy something you appear to have set your heart on. Saturn in the money area of your chart warns that the gap between what you earn and what you spend needs to be narrowed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The best way to put a relationship on a firmer footing is to recognize its shortcomings – and that, of course, means admitting that you are at least partly to blame for recent upheavals. See the situation for what it is, not what you wish it to be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will need to be ruthless with yourself if you are serious about operating at a much higher level. Both in your career and in your personal life you must get rid of routines and methods that no longer work for you. Don’t try to amend them – junk them!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A creative or artistic venture that up until now you have been treating as a hobby could develop into something deeper and, maybe, more profitable too. By all means make sure it stays fun, but start approaching it more as a business as well.

