Your daily horoscope: September 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may need to reconsider your relationship with money and material things over the next few months. Yes, they will still be important, but don’t focus on them to such an extent that they crowd out the messages that come purely from your heart.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you have found it difficult to talk to loved ones in recent weeks then things should get easier for you now that Mercury, planet of communication, is moving into the partnership area of your chart. But don’t forget you will need to listen too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It would be a mistake to cut yourself off from people who can help you on a professional level just because you don’t much like them on a personal level. Keep lines of communication open at all times, even if you don’t often get to use them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The past week or so may have been tough for you in various ways but as the hands of the cosmic clock move in your favour this weekend you will be feeling pretty confident about your future. Life is looking up again, so cheer up too!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The thoughts you allow into your head today will stay with you for quite a while, so make sure they are positive and make sure they are not so far out in left field they stand no chance of ever coming true. Dream your dream but be realistic too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It does not matter how sorry you feel for a friend, you must not let them suck you into dealing with their personal problems. Misery loves company and if you get too involved in their tale of woe it could become your tale of woe as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will be in a generous mood this weekend, but don’t be so generous that you let people get rich at your expense. The best way to help others is with good advice – it’s worth more than money to them and won’t cost you any cash either.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun’s position in the most sensitive area of your chart means you can’t help but feel a bit suspicious, and that’s okay. What is not okay is if you allow those suspicions to guide you when making major decisions. If in doubt, do nothing at all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Spend more time with your crowd, the people you feel closest to on an emotional and intellectual level. There may be important things you need to take care of but they can wait – what matters now is that you enjoy some quality time with your friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Put any lingering feelings of regret behind you once and for all and move on. As both Venus and Mercury move in your favour this weekend you will have plenty to feel positive about, so give yourself permission to smile, and the world will smile with you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Find ways to get closer to someone who may be of use to you in your career in the near future. Making alliances is something you do extremely well, added to which there is every chance this particular person will also become a close friend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If a friend or work colleague offers you something nice this weekend don’t be suspicious. The planets indicate they are very much on your side and merely want to see you get more out of life. You have been a bit too serious lately.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Listen to your conscience over the next 48 hours, then do what it suggests. That voice you hear inside your head is not a sign of madness but a clear indication that you are in touch with the subconscious side of your nature. Don’t ignore it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com