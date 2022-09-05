Virgo.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will never be alone over the coming 12 months. The universe will see to it that there is always someone you can turn to for love and guidance. In return, be generous with your time, your energy and most of all your compassion. Forgiveness is a must.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Cosmic activity in the work and well-being area of your chart urges you to slow down and relax, at least for a bit. If you don’t you could quickly reach the point where the efforts you put in are no longer matched by the rewards you get back.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Taurus may be a sign that likes to stay in emotional control but as your ruler Venus moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today that may not be so easy. The good news is that your emotions, while a bit loud, will be hugely positive too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Not everyone can be as optimistic about life as you are, so make allowances for friends and loved ones who, for whatever reason, are feeling a bit down at the moment. What can you do to cheer them up? Start by sending them a really big smile.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your social life is about to pick up again and that’s good because recent money concerns have held you back from having fun. Travel activities will go well too and if you are on the move today you could find romance coming your way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The only danger as the new week begins is that cosmic activity in the financial area of your chart will tempt you to go on a spree. But if you can afford it why should that be a problem? There are plenty of fun ways to splash some cash.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Venus, planet of harmony, joins the sun in your sign today and almost immediately your attitude to relationships will change. The way you look at the world, and the people in it, will switch from conflict to co-operation, and that’s a very good thing.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you don’t want to be bothered by people and their petty problems today hang a Do Not Disturb sign on your door, and maybe a skull and crossbones picture next to it so everyone knows you are serious! You need space to think.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Friendships and group activities are under excellent stars this week, so make an effort to get out and about and mix with people who share your ideals and ambitions. Together you can create something that makes the world a much better place.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your dealings with employers, senior colleagues and other important people should improve as from today. With both the Sun and Venus moving through the career area of your chart you can win them round to your way of thinking with ease.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Venus, planet of love and harmony, moves into the most adventurous area of your chart today, so there can be no excuses for not getting out into the world and meeting new people. This is also a very good time to take a vacation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The intensity of your emotions may surprise you over the next few days but the fact is you have been storing them up when you should have been finding ways to safely release them. Now you have no choice but to set your feelings free.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign means you can do no wrong in the eyes of friends, family members and even work colleagues today. Take advantage of that fact to come clean about at least one, and maybe several, recent transgressions!

