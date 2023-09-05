Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more others flatter you over the coming year the more inclined you will be to disbelieve what they say and that’s good because their honeyed words are for their own benefit rather than yours. Ignore the sweet talk and follow your instincts instead.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you allow someone to play on your sympathies today you will regret it later in the week when you discover their woes were not as bad as they claimed. No matter how convincing they may sound don’t fall for their sob stories.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Mars in the work sector of your chart encourages you to push yourself above and beyond your usual limits, but be careful you don’t fall out with colleagues whose energy and ambition levels don’t match your own. Make allowances for lesser lights.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t like having to turn away people who come to you looking for assistance but you may have no choice over the next 24 hours as you don’t even have time to see to your own needs. There is only so much a Gemini can give.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you tell a friend what you think they want to hear rather than what they need to hear today they won’t thank you for it later on when they realize they would have been better off had you told them the truth. Honesty is always the best policy.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more friends and colleagues try to pressure you into going along with a project that does not appeal to you the more you must resist. Even at the risk of hurting their feelings you must make it clear you have no interest in their plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Sometimes you let your fears get the better of you and that could be a problem today, especially if you are involved in a situation where others doubt your skills. Act as if you know what you are doing, even if you don’t have the first idea!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Anyone who thinks you can be pushed around and made to do things that are clearly not in your interests must be confronted forcefully and told to back off, or else! If there is any pushing to be done today you will be the one who is doing it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been a bit too negative in your outlook of late and need to learn how to lighten up and enjoy life more. Whatever has been weighing so heavily on your mind will miraculously disappear over the next 24 hours, so why worry?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to aim higher in your career but that won’t happen until you can convince yourself that you have what it takes to compete at the topmost levels. Choose a challenge that really tests you today and show the world, and yourself, what you can do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your No. 1 priority now must be to improve your image, both on the work front and in your private life. Some people have gotten it into their heads that you are not serious enough to be trusted with important information. Show them that isn’t true.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you continue to hang on to something that you no longer need you are sure to be upset when it is finally forced from your grasp. But if you let it go willingly today you will make room in your life for something infinitely more valuable.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may have been limited in your choices of late but there is still a lot you can do to improve your current situation. To start with you can stop arguing with a friend or loved one over trivialities. You should be partners, not rivals.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com