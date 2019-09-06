Your daily horoscope: September 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you put in extra effort over the coming 12 months the rewards could be massive. A sun-Saturn link on your birthday means you have the drive and determination to reach any goal you choose, so aim high and then push yourself all the way to the end.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone attacks your reputation you must not let it go unchallenged. If you allow one rival to slander you then before you know it everyone will be doing it. You’re an Aries and people expect you to be aggressive, so hit back and hit back hard.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is likely to be one of those days when there are so many things you have to do that you just don’t know where to start. But start you must or you will fall so far behind that you never catch up again. Do anything, but do something.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must be positive today and over the weekend, especially when dealing with family matters. The thing to keep in mind is that no one wants to fall out with you or with other people. Disputes and disagreements are failures of communication, nothing more.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What you need most in your life now is not far away but actually quite close at hand, so focus on your immediate environment and save the daydreams for another day. A highly rational person you meet on your travels will bring you down to earth again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to think deeply about your money situation, because the fact is you cannot carry on splashing the cash as if there is no limit to it. Not only is there a limit but chances are you have already passed it. Time to make savings.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Go your own way and do your own thing today and don’t listen to those who say you should seek advice from the so-called experts. There is no better expert than your own inner voice, so block out everything else and listen to yourself – and then act.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets indicate that your gut instincts are far more reliable than what other people tell you, so trust what you feel inside and don’t be afraid to go against majority opinion. You have never been, nor should you ever be, one of the herd.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Play to your strengths. Focus on what you are good at. No matter how many interesting things may be going on in the world around you the only thing that matters is that you make the most of the skills and talents you were born with.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no point directly challenging people whose power is greater than your own and the sooner you accept that fact the better. What you need to do is take them on in more indirect and subtle ways. You don’t do “subtle”? Well maybe you should start.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your mind seems to be working overtime at the moment and in some ways that’s good, but there is a danger you could overtax your brain cells and end up feeling burned out and befuddled. Give your mind a break today and over the weekend – it’s earned it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your cash-flow problems may be worrying you but you must not let them get to you to such an extent that you find it impossible to act. There are still many things you can do to improve your situation that don’t require that you spend a fortune.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you find yourself in a situation where you can take advantage of an opportunity that someone else has missed then don’t hesitate for even a second. You don’t have to feel guilty about it – they wouldn’t feel anything for you if it was the other way around.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com