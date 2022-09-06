Virgo.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY ISYOUR BIRTHDAY

Others people may choose to believe that the world is coming apart at the seams but you must not allow those sort of thoughts to enter your head. The world is what YOU want it to be, so act as if everything is perfect this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What you were hoping was going to happen is clearly not going to happen now but that need not be bad news. On the contrary, looking back in a few weeks’ time you will probably be delighted that your plans came to nothing.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to open your mind to new possibilities and not be quite so set in your ways. What occurs over the next few days will force you to accept the interesting fact that there may be other explanations for what’s going on in the world.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be inclined to dismiss out of hand what a friend or colleague tells you today but the planets warn you should take it seriously. Their more radical take on what’s going on could inspire you to break out of the mind rut you’re in.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

According to your solar chart you need to let go of something you have come to rely on too much in recent months. It won’t be easy but it must be done and it must be done quickly, in a single day, rather than spread out over time.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What appeared to be a cast iron fact yesterday probably won’t look much like a fact today and hopefully that will get you thinking and maybe even change your ways. The more open you are to new ideas the less sudden upheavals will upset you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Everyone around you may be confused at the moment but you know exactly what you should be doing and exactly how you should be doing it. Don’t let friends or family members talk you out of it, just do what you know is right and proper.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You appear to have something to hide and have been going to all sorts of lengths to keep it a secret. Is it really worth the effort? The planets suggest that if you come clean about what you’ve been up to today no one will care in the slightest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You’ve had your fill of explaining to people what needs to be done and how. If they can’t work it out for themselves by now then it’s unlikely they will ever understand. Let them learn from their own mistakes, if they are even capable of that!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets warn you need to think again about a project that has been going well but not so well that great things will come of it. You may in fact have to junk it completely and start again from scratch, but you’re good at that sort of thing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more others tell you that you are in over your head the more determined you will be to prove them wrong. It’s the Capricorn way. Let their criticism motivate you to not only do well but to reach new levels of excellence in your work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s not often you change your outlook on life but recent events indicate you need to go back to basics and find out what’s really going on. You are not the sort to admit you got it wrong but on this occasion you may have no choice.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A relationship has been going through a tough time of late but now Venus has joined the sun in your opposite sign you will get the opportunity to calm things down a bit. It won’t be plain sailing all the way but the outlook will certainly be smoother.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com