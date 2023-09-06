Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury’s influence on your birthday will help you come up with unusual answers to difficult questions but it could also encourage you to believe things that are simply not true. If there are difficult decisions to be made make sure you get a second opinion.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If a colleague tells you something in confidence today you would be wise to keep it to yourself, not only because they asked you to but because the information is likely to be utterly wrong. Don’t let them damage your reputation.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may seem as if the odds are stacked against you at the moment but with a little bit of foresight and effort you can still make considerable progress over the next few days. Others fade when the going gets tough, but that’s when you begin to shine.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A feud that has been dragging on for ages needs to be brought to an end and that means you must make the first move. What was said and done a long time ago is no longer of any importance, so forget about it and finally move on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Other people want to believe that you know what you are talking about and you must not disappoint them. Before you deliver some sort of lecture or speech today you must do your homework and make sure you know all the facts.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today’s sun-Mercury link in the financial area of your chart will incline you to take risks with money but as Mercury is still moving retrograde you must make sure those risks are not in any way reckless. If they are, it could prove costly.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have faith in your own abilities but how do you persuade other people that you know what you are doing? The best way – in fact the only way now – is to lead by example. Let friends and colleagues see your leadership abilities at work.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are unlikely to be in a sociable mood today and anyone who violates your personal space will regret it. By the end of the week you will be the life and soul of the party again but for now just keep yourself to yourself and enjoy the solitude.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some of your ideas have been touched by genius of late but you don’t seem to be doing much with them, most likely because you are afraid that rivals could steal your creative insights. Maybe they will, but only if you fail to follow through on them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Although you are now within touching distance of an objective you have been working toward for ages, you don’t seem entirely convinced you deserve to possess it. It’s not like you to be this negative, so put those doubts behind you and grab it with both hands!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Just because most people believe something is true does not mean you have to agree with them. According to the planets the majority are heading, lemming-like, in a direction you can see is going to end in disaster. Leave them to it but don’t join in!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your confidence may be high at the moment but that does not mean you have to accept each and every challenge that comes your way. Be wary of people who try to get you to take the kind of risk that could cause chaos if it goes wrong.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more a friend or loved one says you can trust what they say the more you need to check the facts on which their assumptions are based. It’s unlikely they are trying to trick you but it’s certainly possible they have jumped to some wrong conclusions.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com