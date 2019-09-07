Your daily horoscope: September 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your passion for another person, or for a belief of some kind, will keep you busy over the coming 12 months, so busy in fact that you could easily neglect other important areas. Moderation in all things is essential, now more so than ever.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do others say they approve of what you are doing because they think it is right, or because they don’t want to provoke you by pointing out your obvious errors? Most likely it’s the latter. Do you care? Probably not. Praise is praise no matter what.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Although what happens this weekend may seem unexpected it’s quite likely that down in the depths of your subconscious mind you saw it coming. Because of that you probably won’t react too badly, and that’s good. Just accept it and then move on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Creatively and romantically this should be a pretty good weekend and you certainly won’t lack for confidence. If there is something you desire to possess or achieve you will find ways to make it happen – ways that do good things for your ego.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you need to persuade friends or work colleagues that what you are doing is right and proper then the events of the next 48 hours will help you. The fact that your “betters” have got it so wrong means that your own reputation is likely to soar.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more others try to tell you that you are pushing yourself too hard the more determined you will be to test your limits even further. Watch out though as a rival could be trying a double bluff on you. Maybe they WANT you to overdo it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will look at the world around you this weekend and realize just how lucky you are. Whatever problems you may be facing at the moment they pale into insignificance compared to what others are having to cope with. So cheer up and enjoy your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If it feels like so many things in your life are now coming to a head it’s because they are. The planets indicate that over the next few days several major events will blend into one and the results could be quite spectacular – and spectacularly good for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Yes, your plans have been disrupted but it’s no big deal. In fact, a week or so from now you may well look back and recognize that being forced to take another path was the best thing that could have happened to you. Life’s funny like that. Be grateful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A large dose of reality is heading your way and if you are smart enough to learn from what happens over the next few days then the remainder of the year should be a doddle. Experiences, even bad ones, are always of benefit to those with real intelligence.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may feel let down by someone who promised so much but delivered so little but don’t let your disappointment show. There is still a lot they can do for you, so stay on good terms and give them another chance to impress you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Keep your eyes and ears open over the next 48 hours and don’t turn your back on events that you either do not approve of or struggle to understand. Challenge your mind to take in a wider range of ideas and opinions than you usually allow.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be in the money at the moment but that does not mean you have to spend it. The planets warn if you are too loose with the purse strings now you will regret it later on when you cannot afford to buy something you really desire.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com