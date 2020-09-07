Your daily horoscope: September 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Avoid extremes over the next 12 months, especially when dealing with people whose attitude rubs you the wrong way. You may not be singing from the same hymn sheet but that does not mean you have to be enemies. Co-exist. Live and let live.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Find ways to relax. Don’t push yourself so hard. You will get more of genuine importance done if you slow down the tempo a bit and let life come to you rather than chasing after it at top speed. Leave yourself time to have some fun.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Sometimes you can be a bit too attached to the past and that can have a negative effect on the way you look at the future. Make it your main aim this week to let go of what keeps you glued to yesteryear. You don’t need it any longer.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What would you be doing if time and money were no object? So get on and do it. You may not realize it but you have the cosmic wind at your back and if you make more of an effort the universe will reward you in numerous ways.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You don’t have to put up with other people’s bad behaviour. You don’t have to pretend to agree with every word they say. If certain relationships are, to your mind, more trouble than they are worth then just get up and go. Who is going to stop you?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There will be times this week when you don’t know whether to laugh or cry, and you will probably end up doing a bit of both. Just remember it’s not what others do that will make you happy or make you sad, but the way you choose to react.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Honesty is by far the best policy when dealing with the kind of people who are not easily fooled. The planets warn if you try to twist the facts or sugar-coat what’s going on in your life they will see through it immediately.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The message of the stars today is that you can be a star or you can be a nobody – and that the one is not necessarily better than the other. If you prefer to go through life under the radar then that is perfectly acceptable. Be who you are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is a very good time of the year for you and it could be even better if you ease your grip a little and let the people around you make a few more decisions for themselves. Doing everything for them isn’t necessarily doing them any favours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Although it might look as if you are as calm and as confident as ever, you have in fact been undergoing a number of inner changes that are causing you to question things you used to believe in. That’s good. Life always evolves and so too should you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your head may be full of big ideas but do any of those ideas stand much of a chance of helping you become a better person? Over the next few days you must strive to limit your thoughts to things of a practical nature. Brain power is precious.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may be that the best way to learn is from other people’s mistakes but common sense can be just as important. If, in some area of your life, two plus two no longer equals four, then you are clearly doing something wrong. Find out what it is.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem to be endowed with the sort of superhuman energy that makes all things possible. Raise your sights, raise your game and raise merry hell if you don’t get the rewards you know you are entitled to. No one will deny you for long.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com