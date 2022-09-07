Virgo.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A dream you once had seems to have no chance of coming true but don’t you believe it. If you hold that dream in your mind’s eye every single day over the next few months it will come true in the most spectacular way. Try it and see.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more you try to point your mind in a particular direction today the more your attention will wander. Maybe you should take the hint and not try to force yourself to do things you clearly have no interest in. Life doesn’t have to be a struggle.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Whatever plans you put into motion earlier in the year will start to bear fruit over the next few weeks, so stay focused and don’t give up on a dream just because it does not seem to have progressed very far. Be patient, it will come good.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you reach out to someone in need today they will appreciate it immensely and, at a later date when they are in a more positive position, will surely reward you for it. You’re not looking to benefit, of course, but it’s nice to be appreciated.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in the communications area of your chart will help get your message across today but as the full moon is drawing near you must make sure all your facts and figures are correct. Don’t give your rivals a chance to make you look bad.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun in the financial area of your chart makes this is a good time to deal with materialistic matters, so decide what you need to do to make your life more secure and then do it with 100 per cent effort. But remember, it’s quality that counts.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun in your sign has made you more adventurous than usual and that has to be good, but don’t throw off all self-restraint and start doing things that could end in disaster. If you plan your adventures with care they will be more enjoyable.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You cannot take it for granted that friends and relatives know what you need, so spell it out for them and then do what you can to take care of their needs as well. Libra is a sign that derives as much joy from giving as from getting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Are you as self-obsessed as some people say you are? Probably. Does it matter? Not in the slightest. You are who you are and the message of the stars today is that you have every right and every reason to continue being that person, only more so!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun in the career area of your chart at this time of year brings the more ambitious side of your nature to the fore. Do what you can to convince employers and authority figures that you have what it takes to succeed, and do it with style.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You should find it easy to win friends and influence people now that Venus has joined the sun in one of the more outgoing areas of your chart, but don’t try too hard. Hold back a bit so others make more of an effort to come to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have always been a seeker after truth and what happens over the next 24 hours will cause you to question what is really going on in the world, as opposed to what others want you to believe. No one can fool an Aquarius for long.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The message of the stars today is that it’s time to get rid of any grudges you hold. The only person who will be affected by such negative feelings is you, so let them go and act as if the world is your friend – and it will be.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com