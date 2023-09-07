Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Keep your eyes and ears open at all times over the coming year, because opportunities to shine, and add to your wealth, are likely to occur when you least expect them. When the time comes to act you will be ready to surge ahead of your rivals.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

By all means march confidently in the direction of a particular goal but don’t rush it. The planets indicate you will do better in the long term if you wait a few days before making your move. Why work up a sweat when you don’t have to?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun in the most dynamic area of your chart puts you in the mood to try new things but a degree of caution may still be necessary. If a loved one says you should avoid taking risks you would be wise to heed what they say.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be reluctant to go out and have fun but you have important things on your mind that you know must be seen to before anything else. Once your head is back in a good place the rest of you will be in a good place as well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must let a certain individual know how much you care for them. It’s not enough to drop the occasional hint and expect them to be satisfied with that, you must make it abundantly clear that they are and always will be No. 1 in your life.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to feel depressed but your mood has been a bit down of late. Fortunately, that will change big time between now and the weekend as the sun links with Jupiter, planet of joy. You will soon be on top of the world again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You can sense that something serious is about to occur and even though you can’t put your finger on what that something might be you will be on alert for an unexpected event over the next 24 hours. It may be serious but it will be fun as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have been so busy getting ahead in your career in recent weeks that you may have neglected a special friendship. Put that right between now and the weekend by setting aside time to have fun together. How about a night on the town?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your passion for success is such that you are prepared to be ruthless and leave behind people who cannot keep up with you. You will feel compelled over the next few days to make sure you get the most from every hour, every minute and every moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you are minded to create something that lasts a lifetime now is the time to get serious about it. Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs your professional reputation demands that you give 100 per cent, not just occasionally but always.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is a lot of noise and a lot of activity in your life at the moment and you seem to be enjoying every moment of it. Come the weekend you may feel exhausted but you will also feel happy at having accomplished so much.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you prefer your own company to the company of family and colleagues over the next 24 hours that’s quite all right. You are under no obligation to be friends with everyone, so don’t be afraid to turn down social invitations that don’t interest you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The future is not set in stone and your destiny is still entirely in your own hands, so ignore those who say you must follow the herd and follow your instincts instead. Ony one person knows what you truly need and that person is you.

