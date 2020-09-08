Your daily horoscope: September 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The past 12 months have been hugely disruptive and there have been so many changes you would rather have done without. However, those changes have swept away obstructions and made it easier to create the kind of life you truly desire. So get creating, starting now!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to assert yourself, you need to be a bit more aggressive. Yes, you tend to be an assertive person anyway, but other people do need to be reminded that you have principles you have no intention of neglecting. Make sure they get the message.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to see problems where none exist. As Mars is about to begin one of its retrograde phases you may be tempted to believe that the whole world is against you but it isn’t true. Be more positive in the way you look at life and its issues.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Just because you have the authority to force others to do your bidding does not mean you have to use it. If you need to get things done, and you fear some people won’t want to help you, use the powers of persuasion that the universe endowed you with.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Anyone who thinks you will just do as you are told will be shocked by how assertive you become over the next few days. By all means fight your corner but try not to upset people in positions of power – they may hit back at you for it later.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be of the opinion that someone you work with has been less than honest with you – maybe even tried to cheat you – but what evidence do you have for that? Unless you can back up your suspicions you would do well to keep them to yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is no point getting angry with people who tend not to look at life through the same kind of eyes as you do. It takes all sorts to make such an interesting world and even those you don’t much like have their part to play. Remember that today.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The best way to deal with a partnership issue is to tackle it head-on. And the time to do that is NOW, before Mars turns retrograde tomorrow. If you leave it even one more day you may find you are no longer in a position to change things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Resist the urge to cut corners, especially on the work front where your colleagues and superiors will be watching you closely. They won’t hesitate to point out your failings if they get the chance, and only you can give them that chance. So don’t.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Put problems of an emotional nature out of your mind and focus on creative activities. There are so many opportunities available to you to reach out and make something the world needs, and that something will help you on a personal level too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Just because certain people enjoy making a drama out of a crisis does not mean you have to join in. You know the difference between what is important and what is not, so focus on the big stuff and let lesser sorts waste their time on trivialities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

At times of late you have been quite verbally aggressive, thanks to Mars in the communications area of your chart, but over the next few weeks you would be wise to use words that bring people together rather than push them apart. Failing that, try talking less.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you go looking for trouble over the next few days you are sure to find it, but you may wish you had not. An over-confident attitude could lead to you making some serious mistakes, the kind that cost you money, and maybe friends as well.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com