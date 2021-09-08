Your daily horoscope: September 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars in your sign gives you more power than you are aware of and if you impose your will on the world over the coming year you’ll be surprised, and delighted, by how much you achieve. Only one person can change your life, and that person is you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

At some point today you will come to the realization that you have been moving in the wrong direction, at least in one area of your life. It’s really not such a big deal, so don’t worry about it, but start making plans to follow a better route.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Life is good and getting better by the moment, so pay attention to what is in front of you right now and don’t give a thought to the future. Comic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart means all barriers have been removed – so get moving!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mercury, your ruler, is putting thoughts into your mind that you need to take notice of. If those thoughts have anything to do with a creative or artistic project then you cannot afford to waste any more time – make it your No. 1 priority.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are making plans for some kind of trip or vacation then now is the time to get serious about it. Mars in the travel area of your chart will give you the get up and go you need to be gone on your travels before the weekend.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may at times seems as if life is getting more complicated than it should be but if you calm down and focus on the basics you’ll find ways to make things simple again. Be ruthless with your thoughts – only allow positive ideas access to your mind.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Yesterday’s new moon in your sign should have swept away all doubts about what you should be doing with your life – so get on and do it! You’ve done enough thinking for now, so get your act together and make lots of marvellous things happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you stop thinking so much about what you should be doing and just let it happen then the next move you must make will come to you in a flash of inspiration. Also, don’t get caught up in the web of lies and deceit that others are weaving.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

An idea that comes to you out of nowhere could turn out to be the best one you’ve had for many a month. You’re often at your best Scorpio when you stop thinking so much and just let your mind float around in whatever directions it fancies.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you feel you have an urgent message to deliver then you must not let other things, or other people, get in the way. If you leave it for even an hour or two you may find it loses its impact on those who need to hear it most.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You know what needs to be done to get from where you are now to where you most want to be, so make your plans and be ready to act when the opportunity arises. By this time next week you’ll be firmly on the path to success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something that has been a mystery to you will suddenly make sense and you will no doubt kick yourself mentally when you realize how simple it is. Next time, try not to be so fixed in your opinions – and maybe you’ll “get it” even sooner.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must not let other people make value judgments for you. If they try to steer your thoughts and feelings in directions that don’t feel right then tell them, politely, that you will make up your own mind thank you very much – and mean it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com