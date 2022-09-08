Virgo.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It is still possible to make a creative splash and do something that makes both your name and your fortune, but you have got to get serious about it right now. Make this the year when you move past your fears and live up to your massive potential.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s time to take stock of how far you have come and how far you still have to go to reach the goals you set yourself earlier in the year. The upcoming full moon will make it impossible for you to lie to yourself. Honesty is a must.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The past few weeks have been hectic to say the least but don’t think about taking a break just yet because there is still so much to do. Creatively and romantically the next few days will be both challenging and satisfying, so keep moving fast!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t waste any more time on a dispute that is unlikely ever to be won or lost. There will be more important matters to focus on around the time of the full moon at the weekend, so focus on those and put everything else out of your mind.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have missed out on an opportunity recently because you were self-absorbed with a matter of a purely personal nature, but if you refocus over the next 24 hours you could get another bite at the cherry. If you do, don’t you dare waste it!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Stand up for your rights and don’t let anyone, no matter how important they may be, tell you what to do or how to do it. As a Leo you are used to giving orders rather than taking them and there is no reason to change your ways now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun in your birth sign endows you with remarkable self-confidence but because there is a full moon approaching you must be sensible and recognize you have limits like everyone else. The moment you think you cannot lose is the moment you’ve lost.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The last few weeks have not been easy and there will be more challenges before the sun moves into your sign on the 23rd. Between now and then you must strive to avoid situations where other people control your comings and goings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Steer clear of other people’s fights and feuds today because no matter how fair you try to be it’s odds on you will find yourself in the middle and getting it from both sides. This is the kind of situation that must be allowed to burn itself out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may want to help a friend in need but the fact is they must find their own way out of the hole they have dug for themselves. Some lessons have to be learned the hard way and you know from personal experience this is one such lesson.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The planets indicate you are about to be put to the test and it may be several weeks before you know if you have passed or failed. Do the best you can, then just get on with your life. Chances are you’ll do better than you expected to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can sense there are changes coming and you can sense those changes will be big, so get yourself ready and don’t hesitate when the alarm bells go off and you are expected to act. Put your own needs first, because others are unlikely to assist you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is a time to be daring and take risks and this definitely isn’t one of them. The approaching full moon warns it will be harder than usual to make the right moves, so stay out of the spotlight and learn from other people’s mistakes.

