Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more assertive and ambitious you are over the coming year the more you will achieve. Anyone who says you should lower your sights a bit must be banished from your presence. You’re on the up, so don’t let them bring you down.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to overreact if fun activities are delayed today. It’s not the end of the world and may actually work in your favour in that it gives you more time to work on a project that should have been finished by now. Your social life can wait.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun’s link with Jupiter makes this one of the best times of the year but although Jupiter is moving through your sign it is also in its retrograde phase, so creative activities and affairs of the heart may not work out precisely as you expected.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You want to be ambitious, you want to be a go-getter, but you also need to take other people’s needs and desires into account. If you do something for yourself today make sure friends and family members benefit from it as well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Friendships and social activities will go well for you today but they could also eat into your cash fund more than you expected. The good news is you can afford to splash out a bit, so don’t undermine long-term success by short-term financial concerns.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Both the sun and Venus leave your sign this week but the momentum you have built up will keep you going for some time yet. One thing that must change quickly though is your tendency to waste money on trivial things – and, yes, trivial people.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun in your sign links with Jupiter, planet of good fortune, making this the ideal time to get yourself noticed and attract the kind of offers and opportunities you know you deserve. Set your sights high and accept nothing less than the best.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t find it hard to show your feelings over the next 24 hours but don’t get carried away. The planets warn you could easily let your emotions get the better of you and end up saying and doing things you may later regret.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This should be a great day for partnerships and friendships, so don’t sit at home on your own, get out into the world and mix with as many people as you can. Even encounters with strangers will bring benefits you never expected.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Challenge and opportunity are two sides of the same coin and if you act quickly today you could turn what appears to be a difficult situation into one you can profit from. Being the adventurous sort you won’t hesitate to take a risk or two.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As today’s sun-Jupiter link cuts across two of the most dynamic areas of your chart you can and you must make an effort to push yourself hard. Even a small extra effort on your part could yield remarkable results, so don’t hold back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Family affairs are under excellent stars but don’t take too much for granted as Jupiter’s retrograde phase means something you are given out of the blue could be taken away from you just as quickly. The less you expect the more you will gain.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun in the partnership area of your chart links with Jupiter in the travel area of your chart today, so good luck will be yours when you are on the move and socializing with family and friends. For once you’ll be on exactly the same wavelength.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com