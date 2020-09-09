 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: September 9

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Virgo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Jupiter link on your birthday is an omen of great success, but as Jupiter is moving retrograde you must not take anything for granted. Make your plans big, but make sure they are not so big that they cannot possibly come true. You’re human, not superhuman!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to explore new ways to make your life more exciting and fulfilling. The fact that the sun links with Jupiter, planet of expansion, today will help you widen your outlook and discover how many amazing possibilities are still open to you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The time has come to make the kind of short-term changes that will make your life easier in the future. Don’t be afraid to follow a new belief system if it helps you to move in the direction of your dreams. There are many paths to the truth.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must get past the idea that you need to convert people to your point of view. You may succeed with one or two but you will force many more to move in the opposite direction. All you can do is live what you believe and be a good example.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to be too ambitious today. With Jupiter so strong in your chart you could take on too much and regret it later when you find it hard to deliver on your promises and commitments. Make sure friends and colleagues do their fair share.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your supposedly foolproof plans could hit an unexpected snag today. Most likely that’s because you were both a bit too optimistic in your thinking and a bit too slapdash in your planning. You cannot always leave the details to other people Leo!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If there is something you really want to do but never quite had the confidence to attempt, do it now. With the sun in your sign linked to the positive influence of Jupiter there is every chance it will succeed, so believe in yourself and give it a go.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are an expert at looking both forward and back, but today you must look only to the future. Forget about everything that went before and devote yourself to building the sort of lifestyle you have so often dreamed about. Create your best reality.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you meet someone who impresses you over the next few days, someone whose outlook you really admire, use them as a guide to the sort of person you would like to be. Yes, of course, you are a unique individual, but it’s okay to have role models too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have always been the sort of person who enjoys taking chances and with the sun linked to your ruling planet Jupiter today you are in the mood to push the limits a little, or a lot! Don’t forget though that causes must always have consequences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are hugely ambitious and with so much cosmic activity taking place in and around your sign you won’t lack for opportunities to move up in the world. Today’s sun-Jupiter link will have you flying higher than ever before. Don’t forget to pack a parachute!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are the sort of person who knows how to make something good out of something bad, and what happens today, and maybe tomorrow as well, will require you to make the most of that skill. Start with a positive attitude – it always helps.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There will be opportunities today to move up in the world, and maybe make some money as well, but you will have to play by rules that other people have created. If you are happy with that, go right ahead. If not, lower your sights a little.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

