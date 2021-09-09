Your daily horoscope: September 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There are two paths you can take over the coming 12 months but only one of them will lead to the happiness you crave, and that’s the path of love and duty. Material success can still be yours but emotional and spiritual success will be so much more satisfying.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to be on your guard and take nothing for granted between now and the weekend. What someone suggests may sound like a really good idea but the planets warn it is mainly designed to make them rich, most likely at your expense.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As Venus, your ruling planet, is about to move into the partnership area of your chart it will pay you to give some thought to how you can improve your relationships in general and one very special relationship in particular. Start by being less judgmental.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you need to keep in mind today is that every cause has an effect and that means and ends are pretty much the same thing. If you want good things to happen in your life then you need to make sure you do only good things yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Whatever setbacks you’ve suffered in recent weeks what occurs over the next few days will more than make up for them. Something of a creative or romantic nature will start to go right for you and it will be as if all the bad stuff never existed.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to come up with new ways to deal with difficult people. It’s no longer enough just to tell them to stop being stupid and divisive, you will actually have to show them a better way of being. Be the good example they most want to follow.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You’ve had your ups and downs in recent weeks but overall your direction of travel has been very positive indeed and now your destination is in sight you can stop being so serious both at home and at work. Start making plans for a fun-packed weekend.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your head may be full of big ideas but only a few of them stand much chance of becoming a part of your reality. Your task today is to ruthlessly reject those that are clearly no-hopers. Ideally, give a single idea 100 per cent of your attention.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your mood will lighten considerably when Venus moves into your sign tomorrow, but you can give yourself a helping hand today by rejecting thoughts and feelings of a negative nature. Always think the best of yourself and of the world at large.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You’ve been asking yourself so many big questions of the ‘Who am I?’ And ‘What does it all mean’ variety of late that you may have forgotten that life is supposed to be fun. The universe will remind you of that fact today. Don’t ignore it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It is of the utmost importance that you believe in yourself and in what you are doing with your life. In the greater scheme of things all people matter and all activities add to the sum of human understanding, so don’t play down your own contribution.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you wait for exactly the right opportunity to come along at exactly the right time you may wait forever, so get your act together and start creating a few opportunities yourself. What you do may not be perfect but at least it’s something.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Some of the encounters you’ve had of late were not to your liking but the good news is they toughened you up and forced you to recognize that not everyone is meant to be your friend. Today, be a little more choosy about who you interact with.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com