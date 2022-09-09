Virgo.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Relationships of all kinds will be important this year but those where there is money at stake will be most important of all. Remind yourself often that you cannot afford to take anything for granted – act on the assumption that others WILL try to cheat you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No matter how hard you work today and over the weekend something will disrupt your schedule and see to it that your progress is limited. Now you know that you can conserve your energy and not try so hard. Let others do the heavy lifting.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t get too anxious if you believe you have not received the recognition you deserve, because it is coming – it may just take a little longer than expected to arrive. The powers that be are well aware of what you can do, so why worry?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will make some major changes over the next few days but you will also upset a few people. On the work front, especially, some of your colleagues may feel threatened by your desire to make a name for yourself … but don’t let that stop you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is no point trying to keep your feelings to yourself over the next 24 hours because you won’t be able to. The approaching full moon will play havoc with your emotions and it’s unlikely you will be able to bottle them up for long.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If someone you work or do business with gives you a hard time today your best course of action by far is to end your relationship with them. Don’t just threaten to do it, because they won’t believe you. Actions speak louder than words.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Everything will come right in the fullness of time, so stop worrying about the wrong choices you’ve made and start planning all the right moves you will be making in the near future. The most important thing is that you are looking forward, not back.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t worry if your get up and go gives up on you over the next few days. A full moon in the well-being area of your chart will put a damper on your energy levels but it’s only temporary - you’ll bounce back bigger and better than ever.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Do you end a relationship that has been useful to you in the past but is now holding you back, or do you persevere with it in the hope that it will come good again? Only you can decide but it may indeed be time to break free.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are no stranger to making bold decisions but the full moon warns that any decisions you make today and over the weekend could rebound on you in unexpected ways. Unless you HAVE to act now it may be best to do nothing at all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you are on the move today you would be wise to take care. You don’t have to stay at home and be boringly safe but you do have to be sensible about where you go and how you get there. Plan your route carefully before starting out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is a danger you will go over the top emotionally today if you find out that someone has been cheating or misleading you. It’s okay to be angry but don’t get so aggressive that innocent bystanders are put at risk too. Self-control is a must.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The approaching full moon threatens to disrupt areas of your life you thought were stable and secure. Resolve to stay calm and strive to find practical solutions to problems that could get seriously out of hand if you allow yourself to get overly emotional.

