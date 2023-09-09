Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Have you been using the many qualities you were born with to their full extent? If not, don’t worry because what happens this year will make it possible to reach your full potential. A new technical discovery could make life easier too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have a lot on your mind at the moment and as a result may be less outgoing than usual, but that’s okay. Even an Aries needs to spend time alone once in a while and the more you think now the more you will achieve later on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are wasting far too much time and far too much emotional energy dwelling on the past when your thoughts and feelings should be directed 100 per cent on the future. You cannot change what was but you can have a say in what is to come.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won’t lack for opportunities to make your mark over the next 48 hours but don’t fall into the trap of trying to do everything in one mad rush. Be selective in your ambitions. Identify your No. 1 goal and make that your one and only target.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A joint activity of some kind could hit a wall this weekend but in the greater scheme of things it’s not much of a setback so don’t let it worry you. And if one particular person lets the side down try to be understanding. They’re human just like you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you keep things simple this weekend you won’t go far wrong and you may save yourself some money as well. You enjoy making grand gestures and certainly enjoy spending money but this is one of those occasions when your cash must stay in your pocket.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What happens over the next 48 hours will be easy enough to understand if you think back to similar events that occurred in the not-too-distant past. The fact is you have been through this type of situation before, so you should by now know what to do.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Where you are going to, not where you are coming from, must be your motivation, especially if you have ambitions to move up in the world. The choices you make this weekend and the early part of next week could change your life for the better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have done more than enough thinking and planning in recent weeks – now you must get your hands dirty and start making things happen. The success you seek won’t land in your lap as if by magic, it will take constant and concentrated effort.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The message of the stars is that you will accomplish more in the long term if you give a little bit of ground right now. If you insist on taking an all-or-nothing stance this weekend you may find that some of your rivals are tougher than you are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t waste your precious time and energy on gossip and tittle-tattle. You have important things to do and important people to see and anything that holds you back from that this weekend, no matter how entertaining, can and must be avoided.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in the wealth area of your chart could bring a surprise this weekend, maybe even a windfall. If you do suddenly find you have more cash in your pocket don’t rush out and spend it all – put at least half of it away for a rainy day.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you keep your eyes and ears open over the next 48 hours you may spot something that your rivals miss. If nothing else you will finally be able to make sense of a situation that previously confused you. A shift in perspective will do the trick.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com