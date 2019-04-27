Your daily horoscope:April 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Neptune link on your birthday will boost your imaginative powers and encourage you to do something creative over the coming year. Make plans by all means but don’t forget that plans are only useful if you act on them. It’s deeds that count.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have exercised a lot of self-control of late, so now reward yourself by doing something that pleases you. Some people may be shocked that you can suddenly go from one extreme to the other, but that just shows how little they know you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter how busy the last few days have been this should be a peaceful weekend, but only if you make a point of taking nothing too seriously. Focus on having fun and let the rest of the world look after itself – it can survive without you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The best way to bounce back from recent setbacks is to be more active, and with Mars moving through your sign that won’t be difficult to do. Having said which, Neptune’s influence is also strong this weekend, so make sure your goals are attainable.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make the most of your freedom over the next 48 hours because what occurs early next week could restrict your options a bit. Enjoy yourself but don’t make too many plans – that way you are less likely to let people down later on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may take you a while to come to terms with some of the changes that have taken place in recent weeks but you’ll get there. To start with you need to stop worrying about where you are now and look forward to where you could be very soon.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Why are you worrying about things of no real importance? Whatever the reason – and there may be no reason at all – you need to get over it and you need to focus on the issues that truly matter, not just to you but to those who depend on you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Although you may be in an open and chatty mood this weekend you are advised to watch what you say. The planets warn if you speak without thinking you could make yourself more enemies. Words can be every bit as important as actions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must now get to grips with something you left half-finished earlier in the month. The planets indicate that if you devote time and energy to it this weekend you will complete it with ease, and earn considerable praise for your efforts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you said something hurtful to a friend or loved one recently you need to make amends this weekend. Don’t just go through the motions – make it sound as if you really mean it (even though you still can’t understand how they can be so touchy).

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If your heart isn’t really in what you are currently working on then you might as well give up on it, or at least postpone it until another day. The planets warn that you either give 100 per cent or zero per cent – there is no middle ground.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your thinking about a particular issue seems hopelessly confused at the moment and because of that you are strongly advised to put it out of your mind for a while. Focus instead on something you are sure about, something that doesn’t hurt your brain so much!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You could spend the next 48 hours worrying about things that most likely won’t happen, or you can push those issues out of your mind and do something enjoyable. You should know by now that worrying rarely, if ever, makes things better.

