Your daily horoscope:March 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The coming year will be anything but calm and relaxed, but that’s actually a good thing. You need things happening around you to get you up and moving, because without them you will most likely sit back and stagnate. React to events quickly and strongly.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t force yourself to do something you do not enjoy today. If you do then you probably won’t make a good job of it and your reputation will suffer. Chances are if you give it a miss then someone else will eventually do it for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With changes planet Uranus moving through your sign you are not afraid to start something new, but that does not mean you HAVE to start something new. Other influences warn you need to be a bit more cautious today. Don’t ignore them.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you find yourself backed into a corner over the next 24 hours you won’t hesitate to come out fighting. Even though Mars does not move into your sign until Thursday you are already feeling the need to flex your physical and mental muscles.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your mind is a powerful tool and chances are if you expect things to go wrong today they will, almost as if you had willed them to happen. Try expecting things to go right for a change – and don’t be surprised if the universe rewards you accordingly.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Wherever you go and whatever you do people will slap you on the back and tell you what a fine human being you are. Can you believe they mean it? That probably won’t matter to you in the slightest – you can never get too much flattery.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Others may beg you to take their side in whatever fights or feuds they are caught up in but you must resist and refuse to get involved. If it’s none of your business then there is no reason why you should take part. Make sure they know that.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must not let any other person speak on your behalf today because, almost inevitably, they will say something that puts you on the spot. If you need to explain anything, make sure you do it yourself. That way you’ll stay in control of the situation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your instincts are nearly always spot on but this could be one of those rare days when they let you down and you get something completely wrong. If it happens, recognize and accept it, say sorry if you have to and make amends. It’s no big deal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is a danger today that you will believe nothing can harm you and take the kind of risks that should be avoided. Your self-belief is awesome but it needs to be balanced by plenty of common sense. Wise up to reality Sag – you’re not invincible.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t be too serious about life today. Yes, of course, there are some major things going on in the world but you don’t have to take them personally and you don’t have to get involved. What will be will be – and what you should be is happy!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Focus on the bigger picture today and don’t let little things annoy you so much. The simple fact is your life is moving in the direction it is supposed to move and will continue to do so. Minor setbacks and reversals won’t ever change that.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets indicate quite strongly that this is not a good time to take liberties or take anything for granted. But it is a time when something completely unexpected is likely to happen, so stay on your toes and be ready to defend your interests.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com