Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be living the dream this year and almost everything you set your hand and mind to will work out not just well but wonderfully. At all times and in all situations listen to what your inner voice tells you – it knows all the answers you need.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is no point comparing yourself and what you have achieved to other people. The only thing that matters is that you are further advanced now than you were last week, last month and last year. And you are, very much so, so quit worrying!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What a friend or colleague tells you this week may sound unlikely but the planets indicate they are speaking the truth, so listen carefully and find ways to profit from the information. If it adds up, and it does, then make it work for you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Stop moaning that you don’t get the breaks and start making things happen for yourself. According to the planets your life is progressing according to the universal plan and you are now in the right place at the right time to make your mark.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to take what happens between now and the turn of the year too seriously, because in the greater scheme of things it is of only minor importance. Instead, look back at the year now ending and pat yourself on the back for coming so far.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to be fearful but something is bothering you and you need to deal with it. The best way to overcome what worries you most is to seek it out and confront it directly. There is no doubt at all you will be the winner.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What happens over the next few days is sure to please you but you need to bear in mind that not everyone will view it from the same positive angle as you do. Try to convince them that the changes taking place will be to everyone’s benefit.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If your enthusiasm takes a dip this week you may need to refocus on your priorities. The busier you have been in recent weeks the more likely it is you have strayed from your No.1 aim. Remind yourself what life’s really about.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If a friend or loved one keeps things from you this week don’t automatically assume they are up to no good. On the contrary, they may be trying to shield you from information they worry could lead you astray. Maybe you should thank them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you feel the need to be alone over the next few days that may be a sign you have been overdoing it. Create a space where you can be alone with your thoughts without being disturbed. You don’t HAVE to be the main attraction at every party!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you feel the need to step in and take control of a situation that seems to be hurtling out of control then by all means do so. Remember though that if you get the wrong end of the stick you may end up getting beaten with it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more others react with shock and surprise at what you do over the next few days the happier you will be. You enjoy making a splash and the planets indicate you are in the mood for a full-body dive-bomb into the deep end!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Not everyone is enjoying life as much as you at the moment, so make allowances for those who seem a bit grumpy. Do what you can to cheer them up but, if that proves impossible, just put some distance between you for a while.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com