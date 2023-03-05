Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Too many minor things have been eating into your time and you must get rid of them so you can focus on what truly matters. The year ahead is full of potential, so draw up a list of all the great things you want to accomplish – then do them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you feel that your life has lacked purpose of late then what happens over the next few days will give you a target worth aiming for. Don’t stick with old methods and routines – look for more up-to-date ways to express yourself creatively.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The most important thing this week is that you stay calm no matter what challenges you face and no matter how much provocation you have to deal with. It might help, of course, if you could learn to take yourself a little less seriously!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Other people may say you are aiming too high but you know you should be soaring, so ignore their negativity and follow your dream. For too long you have allowed other people’s opinions to hold you back and that must end right now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No matter how many bad things are going on in the world at large your own little world is looking increasingly bright, so ignore those who preach doom and gloom and believe that each new day will be better than the last. Your belief will make it a fact.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The obstacles you face over the coming week will challenge you to dig deep and discover your true talents and potential. Lack of self-confidence is rarely a factor for Leo but sometimes, like now, you need to be reminded what you can do.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may want nothing more than to cut yourself off from all those noisy, angry people that seem to be filling the streets but running away is not the answer. Get out there and do what you can to make the world a calmer, safer, better place.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The coming week should be productive both at home and at work but for best results you need to be clear in your mind what is important to you and what is not. Don’t waste time and energy on activities that bring no personal benefit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your name will be up in lights this week as the sun and Mercury in the most dynamic area of your chart endows you with more than your share of star quality. Do something creative, something that gets you noticed, and admired, by the powers that be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will be minded to go walkabout over the next few days and may end up at a location you previously had no idea existed. Your sense of adventure is such that even when you move in weird directions you still have a great deal of fun.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

At some stage over the week ahead you will hear or see something that encourages you to change the way you interact with the world. You may be calculating by nature but you are never afraid to try something new – in fact you enjoy it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may be none of your business that a friend or colleague is having problems of a personal nature but if they reach out for help over the next few days you must respond. They may not like the medicine you prescribe but it will do them good.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun in your sign endows you with huge amounts of confidence and you must make it your business this week to pass some of that confidence on to other people. Be the one who always seems to come up with happy solutions to miserable problems.

