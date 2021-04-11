Your lookahead horoscope: April 11

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Treat other people the way you want them to treat you. It won’t always be easy but if you can elevate your mind to a level where it sees connections rather than conflicts you may be surprised to discover that everyone’s existence is of equal value.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This week’s new moon in your sign will bring your hopes and wishes into sharper focus and there is little doubt you will achieve something memorable in the days ahead. Just remember that those who assist you deserve a share in the glory too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your confidence has taken a bit of a hammering of late but there is still plenty to look forward to. A week or so from now a new phase will begin, one in which the lessons of yesterday can be used to build the triumphs of tomorrow.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

So you want to change the world. How are you going to do that? The best way is to form alliances with people who share your lofty ideals. Before you start making those changes though, make sure those you are aiming to help actually want your assistance.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Only allow positive thoughts to flow through your mind over the next few days. Anything negative that tries to creep in must be banished immediately, before it gets a chance to take hold. Never forget it’s your head that creates your world.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This week’s new moon will encourage you to be more adventurous – not that you’ve ever been the timid sort, of course. You need to be aware, however, that not everyone will approve of your freewheeling ways. Some may even try to trip you up.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You don’t have to do more than is required of you, nor do you have to pay more than you owe, so be on your guard and be ready to fight off anyone who tries to take advantage of you. Don’t let opponents or would-be rivals coerce you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may seem as if you have managed to sweep a relationship issue under the carpet but this week’s new moon will uncover it again. That’s good. In fact it’s great. If you deal with it now it won’t ever get the chance to bother you again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The coming week will be both physically and emotionally demanding, so be kind to yourself and don’t do more than you have to for other people. Just because you can do a job better than anyone else does not mean you are obliged to do it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What previously seemed like an impossible task will look perfectly simple once this week’s new moon has done its work. The word “cannot” has no place in your vocabulary. You CAN and you WILL accomplish something special over the coming week.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Some kind of showdown is likely over the next few days and while it might not be your choice to clash with people you live or work with it will be for the best in the long-term. Once the air has been cleared you can be friends again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make a point of shoving any worries you may have to the back of your mind and acting as if you cannot possibly fail. At this time of year more than most the way you think can have a huge influence on how events around you unfold.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try to develop a more detached view of money and possessions over the coming week. The Aries new moon will in some way remind you there are more important things in life than making a living or making a fortune. You’re already rich in the things that count.

