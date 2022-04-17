Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The year ahead will be busy in the extreme, so try to avoid taking on any more chores and responsibilities for family and friends. Certain people have been coasting because you do almost everything for them. Now they must learn to look after themselves.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What you have been worrying about will almost certainly never happen, so stop with the doom and gloom and enjoy life this week. The world is still a wonderful place and there are still some wonderful people in it. You’re one of them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You could find yourself being pulled in two opposing directions over the next few days but once the sun moves into your sign in midweek you will know for sure which way to go. Start thinking about the future, it will be here very soon.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The question you have been asking yourself is do you take a risk of some kind or do you play safe? Only you can answer that but what occurs early this week will give you a very big hint. If you are feeling lucky then take a chance.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is not a good time to cut corners or bend rules. Both in your private life and at work you will get further faster if you stick to tried and trusted ways of doing things. It might be boring but it will get you there in the end.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may have to admit that you have taken a wrong turning or in some other way messed up. Do it quickly, then put it behind you. No one expects you to be perfect and there is no reason why you should expect it of yourself. You’re human too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets warn it could be dangerous to poke your nose into other people’s business over the next few days. Even if you believe there is something underhanded going on it is not your place to play detective. You’ve got your own secrets to keep!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some of the changes that take place this coming week may not be to your liking but they will be to your benefit, so go with the flow and expect to end up some place good. Life will be different, of course, but it should be better too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Get cracking on any unfinished tasks right away because when the sun changes signs in midweek relationships of one sort or another will take up a bigger chunk of your time. You don’t have to get everything completed but do something at least.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something will happen this week that makes you wonder if you are the only one who does not know what’s going on. Maybe it’s true, maybe others have been holding out on you – or maybe you’ve been walking around with your eyes closed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Few things in life stay the same for long and what occurs over the next few days will remind you that trying to resist the future is like trying to turn back the tide. The good news is that change brings opportunity and that’s what you thrive on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Be careful what you say early in the week because some people are very touchy and won’t take kindly to your tell-it-like-it-is approach. You may not care if their feelings get hurt but why make another enemy when you don’t have to?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be tempted to make a last-minute decision about a money matter but the planets warn if you have left it to this late stage it might be best to forget about it altogether. You won’t get the best deal if the clock is running down.

